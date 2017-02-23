Markandey Katju’s Facebook post comparing UP elections to Mahabharata makes for an interesting read

While many are looking forward to see who wins, former justice Markandey Katju has already predicted Yadav will win, and has an interesting theory for believing so. (Source: File Photo) While many are looking forward to see who wins, former justice Markandey Katju has already predicted Yadav will win, and has an interesting theory for believing so. (Source: File Photo)

With states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh caught up in the election fever, leaders are leaving no stone unturned as they go about campaigning. Especially in UP, with Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi’s much talked about alliance, BJP and SP, there’s little that the political leaders aren’t doing to ensure a sure victory in the upcoming polls. While many are looking forward to see who wins, justice Markandey Katju has already predicted Yadav’s win, and has an interesting theory for believing so.

In a Facebook post, Katju wrote that the UP Assembly elections seem like the Mahabharata war to him. He further equated the contestants to characters in the epic. Although it seems there are just two parties fighting the big Mahabharata war — Pandavas and Kauravas — Katju wrote how there was also a third fighter, Lord Krishna, who was “fighting without fighting”.

Read his analogy-ridden Facebook post here.

“U.P. elections and Mahabharat

The U.P. elections appear to me somewhat like the Mahabharat War.

In the Mahabharat War there appeared to be only two contestants, the Pandavas and the Kauravas, but there really was a third, Lord Krishna, who was fighting without fighting.

So also, in the U.P. elections there are three contestants, the Akhilesh-Congress alliance, the BJP and the BSP..

I have predicted that victory will go to Akhilesh, who is a Yadav, and therefore a descendant of Lord Krishna, with Arjun ( the Congress ) by his side.

Has not the Gita said that victory wlii go where : :

” Yatra Yogeshwarah Krishno, Yatra Partho dhanurdharah ” ?

( see the last shloka of the Gita ).

As for the Kauravas, the Bheeshmas, the Dronacharyas, the Karnas, the Kripacharyas, the Ashwatthamas etc, along with the crafty plotters, like Shakuni Mama and Jayadrath, they will all bite the dust.

Jai Shri Krishna”

Well, it seems Katju is pretty certain about who will win the upcoming UP election ‘battle’. It would be interesting to see if his fascinating analogy will work out like he has written.

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t listen to your parents’ — When Markandey Katju gave relationship advice on Facebook and it worked!

His post generated a mixed response. Sample some of the reactions here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd