Markandey Katju suggests making ‘The planet of cows’ in India, leaves Netizens in splits

Justice Kajtu felt Baahubali’s success could be eclipsed by this propsed film! (Source: Markandey Katju/ Facebook) Justice Kajtu felt Baahubali’s success could be eclipsed by this propsed film! (Source: Markandey Katju/ Facebook)

Over the last few years, cows seem to be at the centre of every political and social debate in India. From beef ban to attacks by gau rakshaks — everything seem to be dominated by the holy bovine animal. In a Facebook post, former chief justice of India Markandey Katju took a jibe at this and made a hilarious suggestion that is now going viral.

Justice Katju had a suggestion for Bollywood filmmakers that he claimed would be a greater success than Baahubali! Taking a cue from Hollywood’s ‘The Planet of the Apes’, Katju suggested in India one should make the film ‘The Planet of the Cows’! Yes, he said this film would also garner 10 times more revenue than the epic franchise that has gripped the entire country.

“There is a Hollywood film called ‘ The Planet of the Apes ‘ in which apes conquer and enslave humans. I recommend to Bollywood film producers to make a film called ‘ The Planet of the Cows ‘ in which cows conquer and enslave Indians. I am sure it will gross ten times more profits than ‘ Bahubali ‘ Hari Om,” he wrote.

Following his suggestion, a Netizen even designed a poster for the suggested film title, which he shared with his followers.

Following the post and latter the poster, most people were left in splits, however, there were few who were not happy with his remark.

This suggestion was made by Katju after reportedly the Uttar Pradesh government decided to start cow ambulance service. “I really think the U. P. Govt. has gone mad. In a state where the human masses hardly get any proper healthcare, it has started an ambulance service for taking ill and injured cows to veterinary doctors for medical treatment,” he wrote in another post.

