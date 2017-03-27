‘I had a crush on Jayalalithaa’ : Markandey Katju’s Facebook post remembering the former TN CM goes viral

Markandey Katju recently took to social media to reveal what could have been one of his best kept secrets. (Source: Express Archives, File Photo) Markandey Katju recently took to social media to reveal what could have been one of his best kept secrets. (Source: Express Archives, File Photo)

Justice Markandey Katju is known to often speak his mind, loud and clear, on social media. When the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa was in ill-health and hospitalised, Katju took to Facebook, to reminisce in detail the only two times he had met with the former CM. Later, he took to Facebook to share a photo of him with Jaya, sitting on either side of a table, with the title “Sherni aur Sher”. Although he hasn’t shied away from making his respect and adoration for late Jayalalithaa public, he recently took to social media to reveal what could have been one of his best kept secrets. That he had a crush on her, when he was younger.

Read his Facebook post here.

“Jayalalitha

When I was young I had a crush on Jayalalitha, whom I thought very beautiful, though of course it was unrequited love, and she had no idea about it.

She was born in February 1948, while I was born in September 1946

I met her for the first time in November 2004 in Raj Bhawan in Chennai where I went to take oath as Chief Justice of Madras High Court, and she was then the Chief Minister. Even then she was beautiful, though of course I could not tell her about my feeling for her in my youth, as that would have been inappropriate

Here she is in a song”

