Guess what Markandey Katju had to say about singer Abhijeet for calling army veteran ‘a Pak supporter’

Amidst widespread protests against the viral video of a man tied in front of an army jeep as “human shield” in Kashmir, retired Lt Gen. HS Panag stated on Twitter recently that the image will forever haunt the Indian Army and the country. While there were a lot of people who rendered their support to the army veteran, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, known for his many outbursts on social media, decided to show the officer down by calling him a ‘Pak supporter’, and further wrote he wished the officer was “kicked,beaten & humiliated on the streets of Kashmir”. Former SC Justice Markandey Katju took a stand against Bhattacharya and seems to have subtly compared him to a donkey, in a tweet to Lt Gen Panag.

Read the tweets here.

Image of a ‘stone pelter’ tied in front of a jeep as a ‘human shield’,will 4 ever haunt the Indian Army&the nation! — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) April 15, 2017

U r a Pak supporter, wish you were kicked,beaten & humiliated on the streets of #Kashmir & then wd hv seen ur reaction.. #Salute #IndianArmy http://t.co/yUkSlW8gI5 — abhijeet (@abhijeetsinger) April 16, 2017

@abhijeetsinger Little Brown Shirt,even at this age,I can give the terrorists a lesson,as also to an upstart like u! — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) April 16, 2017

@rwac48@abhijeetsinger General,when Ghalib was asked y doesnt he respond 2 malicious criticism,he said “If a donkey kicks u, do u kick it back?”.So y do u bother? — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) April 17, 2017

As soon as the singer posted the tweet, reactions started pouring in. While many supported the retired official, others gave bizarre explanations. Sample some of the tweets here.

@abhijeetsinger Sir he is the fater of gul panag (AAP) who hates bjp…for him hating bjp is more important than nation.. — ankit singh (@bhotha12) April 16, 2017

Calling a soldier @rwac48 “Pak supporter,” over difference in pov is beyond the pale. Stick to arguments, not ad hominem. http://t.co/DvClu3L5o8 — Samas (@samas777) April 16, 2017

@rwac48 Sir with respect, not worth you engaging. — Subramanian Sharma (@KannanSharma) April 16, 2017

Beats me how he gets away with such badtameezi. Such a terrible blot on the artist community. Apologies to @rwac48pic.twitter.com/1cxBm7RRgz — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 16, 2017

People also supported Katju for the stand he took supporting the General. According to a Mumbai Mirror report,

Lt Gen Panag said he had a good laugh at the singer’s rant. He said that he was an “ordinary member of the Aam Aadmi Party” and had no active interest in politics. “I told him that even at my age, I can teach a lesson to the terrorists and also to an upstart such as him,” he said.

“The incident isn’t good for the armed forces. I can tell you that the army will punish this officer who in all likelihood did it as standalone action,” he had told Mumbai Mirror in reference to the Kashmir “human shield” video that went viral. He said the army is vested with the right to violence only for legitimate purposes.

