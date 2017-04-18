Latest News

Guess what Markandey Katju had to say about singer Abhijeet for calling army veteran ‘a Pak supporter’

Former SC Justice Markandey Katju took a stand against Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and people are applauding him for it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 18, 2017 3:12 pm
markandey katju, abhijeet bhattacharya, markandey katju calls abhijeet donkey, abhijeet h s panag tweet war, abhijeet h s panag pak supporter, markandey katju h s panag abhijeet tweet war, indian express, indian express news Singer Abhijeet Battacharya has managed to ruffle quite a few feathers on Twitter again. (Source: File Photo)

Amidst widespread protests against the viral video of a man tied in front of an army jeep as “human shield” in Kashmir, retired Lt Gen. HS Panag stated on Twitter recently that the image will forever haunt the Indian Army and the country. While there were a lot of people who rendered their support to the army veteran, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, known for his many outbursts on social media, decided to show the officer down by calling him a ‘Pak supporter’, and further wrote he wished the officer was “kicked,beaten & humiliated on the streets of Kashmir”. Former SC Justice Markandey Katju took a stand against Bhattacharya and seems to have subtly compared him to a donkey, in a tweet to Lt Gen Panag.

Read the tweets here.

As soon as the singer posted the tweet, reactions started pouring in. While many supported the retired official, others gave bizarre explanations. Sample some of the tweets here.

People also supported Katju for the stand he took supporting the General. According to a Mumbai Mirror report,
Lt Gen Panag said he had a good laugh at the singer’s rant.  He said that he was an “ordinary member of the Aam Aadmi Party” and had no active interest in politics. “I told him that even at my age, I can teach a lesson to the terrorists and also to an upstart such as him,” he said.

“The incident isn’t good for the armed forces. I can tell you that the army will punish this officer who in all likelihood did it as standalone action,” he had told Mumbai Mirror in reference to the Kashmir “human shield” video that went viral. He said the army is vested with the right to violence only for legitimate purposes.

