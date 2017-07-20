Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook post about emojis has left Indians hot-tempered; here’s why

Why has India been left out from the list? (Source: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook) Why has India been left out from the list? (Source: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook)

Emoticons have become a way of expressing feelings on social media. Not just the basic smileys, the bag of emojis on social media platforms brings a variety of expressions — from food to animals and nature! As the world celebrated World Emoji Day on July 17, the co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, shared an insight on the world’s top 10 most used emojis on Facebook. Revealing the countries that use emojis most and the ones that are especially popular in each, he put up a picture of graphical analysis on Facebook.

However, the post had no mention of India in its top 10 nations, which included, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and UK! This ruffled some feathers in the Indian community and many people expressed their disappointment in the comments on his post. “Last week Facebook published India as the highest Facebook using country. And today no India in emoji map? Does it mean we Indians don’t use emojis while texting?” one user wrote, and another one commented: “Where is India my frnd ???? U can’t ignore a country like India where more than 1.3billion people are using ur app! Can’t they expect some respect from u guys?”

Take a look at the original post here.

And here are all the angry comments on his post:

While it may be a disheartening to not find India in the list, is it really necessary for an emoji graph to validate our usage of emoticons? Indian users may have gone a little overboard with their emotions, don’t you think so? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd