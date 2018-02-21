  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

‘Manyavar ad’ to ‘Bollywood extra’: Justin Trudeau’s wardrobe gets a thumbs-down from Twitterati

Justin Trudeau's outfit while meeting Bollywood dignitaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, among others, on February 20 seems to be getting a lot of attention on the Internet. While almost all the actors came dressed in black, Trudeau wore a golden bandhgala sherwani.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2018 6:15 pm
Justin Trudeau, Trudeau in India, Justin Trudeau in India, Justin Trudeau Indian wear in India, Justin Trudeau Indian wear, Omar Abdullah twitter, Omar Abdullah tweets, Shobhaa De, Shobhaa De Twitter, Shobhaa De tweets, Shobhaa De on Justin Trudeau, Indian Express, Indian Express news From author and columnist Shobhaa De to Jammu and Kashmir’s opposition leader Omar Abdullah, many seem to have taken a dislike towards Justin Trudeau’s India visit wardrobe. (Source: Justin Trudeau, FarOut Akhtar/Twitter)
Related News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on a week-long visit to India with his wife and three children, has been all over the news and especially the Internet. While many of us must have come across pictures from his visit to Sabarmati Ashram and Golden Temple, pictures of Trudeau’s outfit while meeting Bollywood dignitaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, among others, on February 20 seem to be getting the most attention on the Internet. While almost all the actors came dressed in black, Trudeau wore a golden bandhgala sherwani. While it was in line with his affinity for Indian wear — especially during his current visit — this seems to have been the icing on the cake.

So much so, from author and columnist Shobhaa De to Jammu and Kashmir’s Opposition leader Omar Abdullah, many seems to have noticed Trudeau’s interesting wardrobe. Socialite Suhel Seth took to Twitter, wondering out loud if the Canadian PM is preparing for the Lakmé Fashion Week and even went on to call his wardrobe change the costliest photoshoot ever. “Clearly Justin Trudeau has been watching all those Manyavar Mohey ads that air before movies,” read another remark on Twitter. Others have commented on the way the Trudeau family members seem to have colour coordinated their outfits for all formal outings.

Check out how others are reacting to Trudeau’s “extra” wardrobe, on Twitter.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 21: Latest News