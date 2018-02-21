‘Manyavar ad’ to ‘Bollywood extra’: Justin Trudeau’s wardrobe gets a thumbs-down from Twitterati

From author and columnist Shobhaa De to Jammu and Kashmir’s opposition leader Omar Abdullah, many seem to have taken a dislike towards Justin Trudeau’s India visit wardrobe. (Source: Justin Trudeau, FarOut Akhtar/Twitter) From author and columnist Shobhaa De to Jammu and Kashmir’s opposition leader Omar Abdullah, many seem to have taken a dislike towards Justin Trudeau’s India visit wardrobe. (Source: Justin Trudeau, FarOut Akhtar/Twitter)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on a week-long visit to India with his wife and three children, has been all over the news and especially the Internet. While many of us must have come across pictures from his visit to Sabarmati Ashram and Golden Temple, pictures of Trudeau’s outfit while meeting Bollywood dignitaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, among others, on February 20 seem to be getting the most attention on the Internet. While almost all the actors came dressed in black, Trudeau wore a golden bandhgala sherwani. While it was in line with his affinity for Indian wear — especially during his current visit — this seems to have been the icing on the cake.

So much so, from author and columnist Shobhaa De to Jammu and Kashmir’s Opposition leader Omar Abdullah, many seems to have noticed Trudeau’s interesting wardrobe. Socialite Suhel Seth took to Twitter, wondering out loud if the Canadian PM is preparing for the Lakmé Fashion Week and even went on to call his wardrobe change the costliest photoshoot ever. “Clearly Justin Trudeau has been watching all those Manyavar Mohey ads that air before movies,” read another remark on Twitter. Others have commented on the way the Trudeau family members seem to have colour coordinated their outfits for all formal outings.

Why couldn’t @JustinTrudeau just use Photoshop? That way he could have had photos of all the INDIAN outfits and temples and ashrams and monuments and Bollywood without having to travel so many thousands of miles? It’s the costliest election photo-shoot. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) February 21, 2018

Is @JustinTrudeau on an official visit or is he preparing for the Lakme Fashion Week? — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) February 21, 2018

Justin-ji, your designer should be sent for a crash course in restraint and taste. You may have out-blinged Ranveer! And that’s a feat. pic.twitter.com/RAp7JEOrCu — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 20, 2018

Check out how others are reacting to Trudeau’s “extra” wardrobe, on Twitter.

Is it just me who’s finding Justin Trudeau’s fancy dress display fake and annoying? — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) February 21, 2018

Indian media mocks #JustinTrudeau’s costume he wore while meeting Bollywood stars. I wonder who is incharge of #Trudeau‘s wardrobe. Which one of his dimwitted Sikh ministers advised him to dress up as #CostumeBallTrudeau and put on that fake ‘smize’ smile http://t.co/1td3Mo2jF9 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) February 21, 2018

Clearly Justin Trudeau has been watching all those Manyavar Mohey ads that air before movies. pic.twitter.com/hII1Mlh1r5 — Zehra Kazmi (@ArhezImkaz) February 21, 2018

I love how extra @JustinTrudeau is! Like he was on his way to his own wedding or something. pic.twitter.com/q92wlgjLUD — Prateeka (@PrateekaKamath) February 21, 2018

Notice how the Indians are wearing suits and you can’t help but dress up like a Bollywood extra. — Interest Only (@Interest0nly) February 21, 2018

Just had a conversation this morning with @shunalishroff where she nailed it as Maganlal Dresswalla style. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) February 21, 2018

Dressed like ‘Saas Bahu’ serial or actors from Karan Johar flicks. — Rajiv K Mishra (@rajivjournalist) February 21, 2018

