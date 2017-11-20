Shashi Tharoor calls Manushi Chhillar a ‘class act’ after her ‘chilled out’ reply

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar gives a ‘chill’ reply to Shashi Tharoor’s lighthearted pun, amidst all the anger against his tweet. (File Photo) Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar gives a ‘chill’ reply to Shashi Tharoor’s lighthearted pun, amidst all the anger against his tweet. (File Photo)

A day after Congress minister Shashi Tharoor landed himself in hot waters for a tweet at the expense of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar’s name while taking a dig at the BJP’s demonetisation move, the winner of the prestigious crown, Chhillar herself has now responded to Tharoor’s tweet. Tharoor had tweeted out saying, “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” after the 20-year-old from Haryana won the world pageant. Though, the pun didn’t go down well, and within hours he apologised.

“Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i’ve separately praised. Please: Chill!” Tharoor later tweeted, responding to all those who took umbrage to the logophile’s word play.

Well, Chhillar definitely seems chilled out at the pun, as she tweeted out, “A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change – let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar.”

Chhillar, who is a medical student, was responding to a tweet by Times Group MD Vineet Jain. “I saw @ShashiTharoor tweet regarding @ManushiChhillar . I wasn’t offended even though she is a times girl. We need to learn to be more TOLERANT towards light hearted HUMOUR. #MissWorld2017 #MissIndia,” he’d tweeted.

The academician appreciated Chhillar’s easy-going attitude towards the tenor of his tweet and called her a “class act”. “You’re a class act, @ManushiChhillar! Beautiful, smart & uncommonly gracious too. Still, if any offence was caused to any member of your family, sincere apologies. Like every Indian, I’m proud of you,” he tweeted.

Tharoor’s initial tweet was also lambasted by several ministers including two Haryana ministers and the National Commission for Women. In fact, the NCW on Sunday said it would summon Tharoor for his “derogatory and degrading tweet”, made by the Thiruvananthapuram MP after Chhillar was crowned Miss World. “He degraded the achievement of daughter of #haryana and #India who got glory to the country. Will he call his own daughter chillar? He must apologize immediately,” the NCW tweeted.

