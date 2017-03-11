Election results 2017: ‘Irom Sharmila gets only 90 votes’; Twitterati shocked with Iron Lady’s defeat in Manipur polls

Activist Irom Sharmila, who last year ended her 16-year long fast against AFSPA was defeated by Manipur CM Ibobi. (Source: AP) Activist Irom Sharmila, who last year ended her 16-year long fast against AFSPA was defeated by Manipur CM Ibobi. (Source: AP)

When Iron Lady, Irom Sharmila decided to end 16 years of fasting against AFSPA in Manipur, people were surprised. But what really shocked everyone was her decision to join politics and fight the controversial rule in a democratic way. Many reports suggested that the anti-AFSPA activist lost people’s support with her decision to end her long hunger strike, which also kept her under house arrest for several years. And with the 2017 Assembly elections in Manipur result declared, there was no denying that the Iron Lady had little support.

Sharmila, who was contesting against current Chief Minister and Congress candidate Okram Ibobi Singh in Thoubal, lost the election, reported news agency ANI. A first-time candidate losing an election to a three-time CM might not be surprising but the margin was quite shocking. Sharmila managed to garner less than 100 votes while Ibobi secured over 15,000 votes. The defeat is a huge blow to Sharmila’s aim to repeal AFSPA from the state and to bring about a change in politics. An emotional Irom Sharmila broke down after losing elections in Thoubal. Speaking to Indian Express, the activist said that she will never contest elections again.

Many took to Twitter to express their shock at the results. There were quite a few who sympathetic to the activist-turned-politician and said that “Manipur doesn’t deserve her”. Few also alleged that monetary help taken from AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal too angered the people, as “no one likes Kejriwal”. Her shocking 90 votes, left people on the micro-blogging site baffled as many failed to comprehend how a true candidate loses when politicians with a criminal background can win with great margins.

Never in my life hav I been so disappointed, disheartened to knw tat Irom Sharmila got only 90 votes #ElectionResults #ManipurElection2017 — Trisha Gupta (@Being_Outspoken) March 11, 2017

OMG! In India Corrupt People WIN in elections and where Irom Sharmila gets only 90 votes!! — GurDeep Insan (@GdInsan) March 11, 2017

Irom Sharmila, the Iron lady of manipur, who sacrificed the BestDays of her life 4 the ppl got only 90votes

ThatsPolitics!#ElectionResults — Sarwat Faiz Ahmad (@S_FaizAhmad) March 11, 2017

Irom Sharmila should give up on the people she was fighting for. They don’t deserve her. Not even 100 votes. — Vidhu Popli (@VidhuPopli) March 11, 2017

Irom Sharmila’s pic from her days of fasting would have garnered more votes than what she got in election… — Mr B (@maddyb65) March 11, 2017

90 votes for Irom Sharmila’s 16 years of fast & we talk about bringing change in politics !!! 🤔 — SAKSHI KHANNA (@tweetsakshi) March 11, 2017

Irom Sharmila’s 90 votes reminded me of Borges’s first book – only 300 copies printed, most of them given away free. It is a long long road. — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) March 11, 2017

One cn find God after fasting fr 16yrs, wt Irom Sharmila cud get only 90 votes..shame #ElectionResults #ManipurElection2017 #UPElection2017 — Trisha Gupta (@Being_Outspoken) March 11, 2017

Looks like the people of #Manipur liked Irom Sharmila only when she was hungry. #ElectionResults — Nabajit Malakar (@nobo3579) March 11, 2017

Irom Sharmila – The Iron Lady of Manipur gets 90 votes. That’s India for you, ladies and gentlemen! — Ŝáďdăɱ Mujēēß ☞ (@saddam_mujeeb) March 11, 2017

I think with someone like irom sharmila loosing we should seriously question ourself before pointing fingers on america for trump 😷😷 — prash (@happyfock) March 11, 2017

Also, don’t blame the voters. Irom Sharmila’s own supporters weren’t with her. Besides, activism does not get votes. — Farzana Versey (@farzana_versey) March 11, 2017

It’s time for you to live for yourself, Irom Sharmila. You have done enough for the people of Manipur. They don’t even deserve you. — Tesla (@teslaholic) March 11, 2017

Irom Sharmila fasted for 5840 days and received only 90 votes for her sacrifice. Let that sink in. — Mayukh Majumdar (@themayukhsutra) March 11, 2017

Not sure who gave Irom Sharmila the idea to fight an election conducted by the same State she has taken a stand against. — Bol! Ke Lab Azad Hai (@brumbyOz) March 11, 2017

Someone Pls ask Irom Sharmila, for whom (which people of Manipur) did she wasted 16 years fasting against AFSPA

Only 90 votes out of 27128 pic.twitter.com/pWuOAS4YRJ — Satya Mehta (@mehtasatya07) March 11, 2017

#ElectionResults Sad that Irom Sharmila got defeated. Both Life and Politics are not fair. — Wrong timing (@sureshkumar87) March 11, 2017

Ruthless and extremely pragmatic #ElectionResults

IROM Sharmila gets only 90votes. Raja bhaiyya-Win

M. Ansari-Win

Majithia-Win#Shoking 😐 — Laraib Ahmad Neyazi (@LaraibNeyazi) March 11, 2017

Did anyone notice this?

Irom Sharmila got ONLY 90 votes and she wanted to become CM. All thanks to the panauti CM @ArvindKejriwal. 😬😬😬 http://t.co/gpKkKIf04m — Who Rohit? (@iMarwaadi) March 11, 2017

