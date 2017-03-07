‘Early hostel curfews to protect girls from hormonal outbursts’ : Twitterati loses calm after Maneka Gandhi’s statement

The minister who primarily deals with women and child empowerment policies and broadening gender equality, apparently asserted that the solution to ‘the problem’ is to impose time limitations on everything. (Source: File Photo) The minister who primarily deals with women and child empowerment policies and broadening gender equality, apparently asserted that the solution to ‘the problem’ is to impose time limitations on everything. (Source: File Photo)

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi recently made a statement that has left a lot of people baffled. Speaking to NDTV, she said early curfews in hostels ensured safety. “When you are 16 or 17 you are also hormonally very challenged. So to protect you from your own hormonal outbursts, perhaps a lakshman rekha is drawn. It really is for your own safety,” she was quoted as saying. Coming from an eminent political leader known to be a flag-bearer of gender equality, a lot of Twitter users were evidently disturbed after the remark.

Sample some of their reactions here.

Hey everyone, please sleep at 11 pm to avoid hormonal outbursts on TL also known as emo tweets. pic.twitter.com/zwgAXQy8GV — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 6, 2017

So Maneka Gandhi advocates Hostel curfew for ‘Girls’ to ? Hormonal Outburst

I really laud her vision to see that all the rapes are by women — Aastha Varma (@AasthaVarma) March 6, 2017

You know what would be safest? Lock hormonal men in, instead of denying women the right to lead a full life. http://t.co/ysCYc08bhB — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) March 6, 2017

Gandhi was reportedly a part of a panel discussion with the news channel ahead of International Women’s Day. Although she reportedly went on to say that early hostel curfews should be applicable for boys as well, her remark has opened a can of worms on Twitter, where the most prominent question raised is — Is locking girls inside the solution?

The minister who primarily deals with women and child empowerment policies and broadening gender equality, apparently asserted that the solution to ‘the problem’ is to impose time limitations on everything. And she explained her statement by providing an instance : If students want to study in the library, then two nights should be allocated for the boys and two for the girls.

