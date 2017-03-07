Trending News

  • ‘Early hostel curfews to protect girls from hormonal outbursts’ : Twitterati loses calm after Maneka Gandhi’s statement

‘Early hostel curfews to protect girls from hormonal outbursts’ : Twitterati loses calm after Maneka Gandhi’s statement

Maneka Gandhi was reportedly a part of a panel discussion with a news channel ahead of International Women's Day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 7, 2017 11:11 am
maneka gandhi, maneka gandhi BHU, maneka gandhi hormonal outbursts hostel curfew, maneka gandhi BHU hostel curfew, Maneka Gandhi BHU hostel curfew for girls, indian express, indian express news, trending The minister who primarily deals with women and child empowerment policies and broadening gender equality, apparently asserted that the solution to ‘the problem’ is to impose time limitations on everything. (Source: File Photo)

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi recently made a statement that has left a lot of people baffled. Speaking to NDTV, she said early curfews in hostels ensured safety. “When you are 16 or 17 you are also hormonally very challenged. So to protect you from your own hormonal outbursts, perhaps a lakshman rekha is drawn. It really is for your own safety,” she was quoted as saying. Coming from an eminent political leader known to be a flag-bearer of gender equality, a lot of Twitter users were evidently disturbed after the remark.

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor drops ‘Mitron’ joke on Twitter; many including Anupam Kher are not amused

Sample some of their reactions here.

Gandhi was reportedly a part of a panel discussion with the news channel ahead of International Women’s Day. Although she reportedly went on to say that early hostel curfews should be applicable for boys as well, her remark has opened a can of worms on Twitter, where the most prominent question raised is — Is locking girls inside the solution?

ALSO READ | ‘Will make Delhi like London’: Twitterati loses calm after Arvind Kejriwal’s statement

The minister who primarily deals with women and child empowerment policies and broadening gender equality, apparently asserted that the solution to ‘the problem’ is to impose time limitations on everything. And she explained her statement by providing an instance : If students want to study in the library, then two nights should be allocated for the boys and two for the girls.

See what else is going viral here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 07: Latest News