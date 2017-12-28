Now, Mandira Bedi trolled and body-shamed for photos

Actor Mandira Bedi gets trolled for posting pictures on social media. (Source: Instagram) Actor Mandira Bedi gets trolled for posting pictures on social media. (Source: Instagram)

This year has seen a dominant trend of body shaming and slut-shaming of women across social media platforms. As we wrap up 2017, the latest to join the rather long and ever-increasing list of troll victims that includes names such as Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Esha Gupta is Mandira Bedi.

The actor, who is known for her roles in Shanti and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and later as a cricket show host, posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and Twitter that have generated quite a buzz – and, unfortunately, not all are positive. The artsy photos that have an element of sensuality and risqué have garnered quite a bit of negative reactions by those indulging in moral policing. While there were many who appreciated her ageless beauty there were also those who pointedly criticised her — calling her out for uploading photos that have been termed vulgar by some.

Here are some of the harsh reactions her photos got:

Madam pls thing tat u r in India. & v all r having a separate culture in our country — kalyankumar sigamani (@iamkalyan_kumar) December 28, 2017

Why showing??? Do u hv anything special? I hv bn seeing all ur photographs, didn’t mis anyone. Also forwarded some of ur really very good photographs to my Whtsapp groups. This one is worst…Sorry — Rajendra M. Kapoor (@RajendraMKapoo1) December 27, 2017

People on social media don’t shy away from passing such outlandish criticism, however, there were many who stood up in her support and gave a fitting reply to the trolls.

Twitterati stood for the actor and tried to drill some sense in the minds of the trolls and also appreciated her.

Sad reality people are exposing body to get highlighted and to become trending , don’t you guys have something cheaper than this ? can’t you do anything good to become popular ? We blame society, but we are society. — Shawez Shaikh (@OnlyShazz) December 27, 2017

At least she isn’t blowing herself in the name of some God. Her act is harmless, it’s her body her choice. Tujhe nahi pasand aage bhad.

This India, don’t try to make it Saudi Arabia. If you are interested in fully covered women, then go to Saudi. In India there is no sharia. — Harshwardhan (@W_harsh_) December 27, 2017

Following you since Shanti days than saw u in 2003 Cricket World cup and now, u r one of my fav , always a trend setter with your style and confidence 😀 .

Wish you more success in 2018 . GOD bless u — S@m (@SameerKidwai) December 27, 2017

I alwys surprise with beautiful shades of yrs. — Tanveer Qazi (@tanveerqz) December 27, 2017

I am a die hard fan of yours. You are my inspiration. I respect you as much as I love you. — Kaushik (@Kaushik21042144) December 27, 2017

Sorry, I didn’t mean to hurt ur sentiments. A woman is always beautiful in all her age. I don’t like vulgarity. U are really beautiful, very smart, good Anchor. I hv noticed all the changes in u fm TV to big screen in last more than 2-decades. Pl be natural… — Rajendra M. Kapoor (@RajendraMKapoo1) December 27, 2017

Mam, you are really looking phenomenal..

I am really Proud of you.. ♥️

You’re truly an Inspiration for Millions..😊🤘 — Shivam Singh Chauhan (@iamNawab_Sahab) December 27, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd