Now, Mandira Bedi trolled and body-shamed for photos

Actor and anchor Mandira Bedi put up a post on social media looking forward to a hopeful 2018, but got trolled and body-shamed instead!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2017 7:02 pm
Actor Mandira Bedi gets trolled for posting pictures on social media. (Source: Instagram)
This year has seen a dominant trend of body shaming and slut-shaming of women across social media platforms. As we wrap up 2017, the latest to join the rather long and ever-increasing list of troll victims that includes names such as Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Esha Gupta is Mandira Bedi.

The actor, who is known for her roles in Shanti and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and later as a cricket show host, posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and Twitter that have generated quite a buzz – and, unfortunately, not all are positive. The artsy photos that have an element of sensuality and risqué have garnered quite a bit of negative reactions by those indulging in moral policing. While there were many who appreciated her ageless beauty there were also those who pointedly criticised her — calling her out for uploading photos that have been termed vulgar by some.

Here are some of the harsh reactions her photos got:

People on social media don’t shy away from passing such outlandish criticism, however, there were many who stood up in her support and gave a fitting reply to the trolls.

Twitterati stood for the actor and tried to drill some sense in the minds of the trolls and also appreciated her.

 

