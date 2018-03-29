Man wins hearts online after returning lost wallet to fellow Delhi Metro passenger

After 10 days, Singh received his wallet with all the documents via post. (Source: Gurpreet Singh/Facebook) After 10 days, Singh received his wallet with all the documents via post. (Source: Gurpreet Singh/Facebook)

A story of kindness from Delhi is winning hearts online these days. Gurpreet Singh was travelling by Delhi Metro on March 15 when he lost his wallet with not just money but also important documents. Perplexed by the event, he reported about it to police but got no positive response.

And just when he thought he lost all his important documents — including debit cards and Aadhaar Card, he was taken by surprise when a parcel arrived at his home with all his valuables. Yes, thanks to a Samaritan — Siddharth Mehta, he was returned everything he lost including Rs 516 inside the wallet.

Taking to Facebook, Singh shared the heartwarming story and also uploaded the photo of a hand-written note from Mehta. “I found your wallet on the Delhi Metro and I am sending you the same,” read the note from the Noida resident. Asking him to be careful next time, he referred to Singh as “brother.”

“Guys I wanna share something. I lost my Wallet in Delhi metro on 15 March. Nd today I received a Parcel nd it was my Wallet with all of my documents nd some Money 😋😋 I m very very thankful to that person who send my wallet back ……

His Name is Siddharth Mehta, live in Noida. Thank U soo Much Bro. 😊” Singh wrote showing the contents he lost.

See the post here:

Many lauded Mehta for his selfless act on the social media site and saying they should meet soon, urging to put a face to the name of this kind-hearted man.

Later, as the post created a buzz online, Mehta too responded to the post humbly. Thanking everyone, he wrote: “I did nothing great but returned the wallet to where it belonged!”

IndianExpress.com has reached out to Singh and is awaiting a response.

