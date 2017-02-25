Trending News

Man shares photo of air-hostess making fun of her English, airline gives fitting reply

What surprises is that he could tweet to the airlines that he is their "fan" but could issue an apology humiliating a woman online.

By: Trends Desk | Published:February 25, 2017 2:55 pm
indigo, indigo flight, indigo crew troll online, man post indigo crew pic online, indigo crew bad english joke, trending news, airlines news, latest news, viral news, indian express This passenger recently travelled by domestic carrier, Indigo Airlines and shared a picture of an air-hostess taking a dig at her.

How do we rate a flying experience with any airlines? Usually, people take to social media to share their experience about food, assistance, quality of services among other things. Some may be filled with criticism too, with a dash of sarcasm, but to take a dig at a flight attended for verbal skills? Well, yes someone did that got a fitting reply from the carrier.

A passenger recently travelled by domestic carrier, Indigo Airlines and shared a picture of an air-hostess taking a dig at her. The man, Shubho Sengupta wrote, “‘Are you comfortable with the English?,’ @IndiGo6E girl asked. ‘Not at all, are they coming back?’ I replied (was near Exits).”

While Sengupta shared his ‘joke’ online, the airlines took a stand for its staff. It acknowledged the “humour” but and hoped that he had asked permission from the lady before posting her picture online. The airlines further sternly added, “And oh, photography of our staff & inside an airplane are really not allowed.”

Oddly, after hearing the warning, the passenger expressed his admiration for the airlines. However, that did not deter Twitterati from savagely criticising him.

Many users even asked him to take down the photo of the flight attendant and slammed him for poking fun at a “self-made woman”.

