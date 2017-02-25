Man shares photo of air-hostess making fun of her English, airline gives fitting reply

This passenger recently travelled by domestic carrier, Indigo Airlines and shared a picture of an air-hostess taking a dig at her. This passenger recently travelled by domestic carrier, Indigo Airlines and shared a picture of an air-hostess taking a dig at her.

How do we rate a flying experience with any airlines? Usually, people take to social media to share their experience about food, assistance, quality of services among other things. Some may be filled with criticism too, with a dash of sarcasm, but to take a dig at a flight attended for verbal skills? Well, yes someone did that got a fitting reply from the carrier.

A passenger recently travelled by domestic carrier, Indigo Airlines and shared a picture of an air-hostess taking a dig at her. The man, Shubho Sengupta wrote, “‘Are you comfortable with the English?,’ @IndiGo6E girl asked. ‘Not at all, are they coming back?’ I replied (was near Exits).”

While Sengupta shared his ‘joke’ online, the airlines took a stand for its staff. It acknowledged the “humour” but and hoped that he had asked permission from the lady before posting her picture online. The airlines further sternly added, “And oh, photography of our staff & inside an airplane are really not allowed.”

@shubhos Hi Shubho, we’re really impressed with your humour and are glad our crew member helped you laugh a little. We just hope you >> — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 23, 2017

@shubhos took her permissions to post this online. And oh, photography of our staff & inside an airplane are really not allowed.<< — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 23, 2017

Oddly, after hearing the warning, the passenger expressed his admiration for the airlines. However, that did not deter Twitterati from savagely criticising him.

@IndiGo6E am a big Indigo fan everyone knows — shubho sengupta (@shubhos) February 23, 2017

Many users even asked him to take down the photo of the flight attendant and slammed him for poking fun at a “self-made woman”.

@shubhos @IndiGo6E it is a funny line but putting her pic seems unfair and feels like shaming her. She was not rude or anything @madversity — Badri (@badri_is) February 22, 2017

@shubhos @varungrover Disappointed that you, of all people, would choose to retweet this! Why would you shame someone for not knowing Eng? — Pallavi Kamat (@Pallavisms) February 23, 2017

@shubhos @IndiGo6E not to mention – using her English grammar as the butt of your joke is terribly crass — Ananya (@ananya_RM) February 23, 2017

@shubhos @IndiGo6E the joke would still be funny without her picture. It would be really humane if you posted that again without her pic. — Tanzila. (@aaliznat) February 23, 2017

@shubhos @IndiGo6E am a big Shubho fan everybody knows but he is a snob making fun of self made girl… — Indian Soldier (@Maniniaf) February 24, 2017

@shubhos what does that have to do with anything? why did you have to post the picture? do the decent thing and delete. @IndiGo6E — Vinay Aravind (@vinayaravind) February 23, 2017

@shubhos Also appreciate that @IndiGo6E provides opportunities to girls educated in small towns. Imagine howfar she has come — Sunil Kumar (@kuttysunil) February 23, 2017

@shubhos @IndiGo6E more than 14 hours, umpteen replies requesting u to delete her pic & u still haven’t deleted. For RTs? — S G (@silverlightgal) February 23, 2017

@shubhos this is demeaning and nasty. Wasn’t required at all. Can’t justify everything in the name of humour.@IndiGo6E — Surabhi (@surabhisah12) February 23, 2017

@shubhos ha ha ha ha. Trying really hard to find this funny and laugh (not succeeding). @IndiGo6E — Sanjay Noronha (@s_noronha) February 24, 2017

What surprises is that he could tweet to the airlines that he is their “fan” but could issue an apology humiliating a woman online.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd