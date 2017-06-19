Ram Nath Kovind named NDA’s presidential candidate today, but this man had predicted his name way before

Yes, he had predicted it on June 16. (Source: Lalit Mishra/Twitter) Yes, he had predicted it on June 16. (Source: Lalit Mishra/Twitter)

The tenure of Pranab Mukherjee as the President of India will be over on July 24 and there’s a lot of buzz around who will be the next president. After much speculation and mystery, BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday (June 19) announced Ram Nath Kovind as NDA’s presidential candidate at a press conference in New Delhi. Kovind, who is the governor of Bihar, is a Dalit leader and had served as the head of the BJP SC and ST wings. The name of the 71-year-old politician as a presidential candidate was not expected and, hence, has created quite a stir. While social media is busy figuring out who Kovind is, it seems like one person had hit the bull’s eye much before.

“I think Bihar governor Mr Ramnath Kovind is also a dark horse,” Lalit Mishra, a Twitter user, had tweeted on June 16, in response to a social media poll listing the possible candidates for the post of India’s next president. And now with the announcement, people are applauding and congratulating Mishra for getting it right. From calling him god to asking him questions about share market, Mishra’s prediction has taken over the Indian Internet space.

This was his tweet.

I think Bihar governor Mr Ramnath Kovind is also a dark horse — Lalit Mishra (@lalit_kmishra) June 16, 2017

And then congratulations poured in from all corners.

Some are even hailing him as God.

God! Kab mil sakte hain aap? Bahut se sawal puchne hai god! 🙏🏼😲 — eh jeh 🏑 (@ekach_number) June 19, 2017

And asking him questions.

Bhai Maharashtra m midterm election honge kya — αβħ!ѕħ€k (@abhip22) June 19, 2017

And some more questions.

Mishra ji Just one question? How? — Sachin🔵 (@SV_Ind) June 19, 2017

And some more.

Bhai aap kabhi share market mein paisa lagate ho kya ? @pandeyashishpa @sengarlive @VnsAnuT — Proud Indian!🇮🇳🐦 (@rohittiwari15) June 19, 2017

Some are referring to him as the ‘chatur Bhrahmin’.

Wah Mishra Ji “Chatur Brahmin” 🙏 — marcopolo (@shahtalai) June 19, 2017

Even Barkha Dutt acknowledged Mishra’s prediction prowess.

Perhaps the only person who got it right http://t.co/P803T6hCcY — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 19, 2017

Other Mishra(s) too reached out to him.

Mishraji, Mishra community kah naam roshan kar diye aap. Jeoh. — Manish Mishra (@Manish23mishra) June 19, 2017

We don’t doubt

Wah great Job Sir. That would have made you a Crorepati had you been sitting opposite Amitabh Bachchan on KBC #RamNathKovind — Muthu Raja (@venturebeyond) June 19, 2017

Mishra Ji, saala cha gaye hai.., kahan se laye ye khabar, Sab ka basta Gul kar diye hai..😜 — Shivraj Singh (@ssr91170) June 19, 2017

We agree. He did.

lol you won the internet — Vikas R S Giri (@giri1990vikas) June 19, 2017

You have that 6th sense that collectively the entire media system in India failed to see, but only gossipped! Good assessment! — GB (@_Gbhat) June 19, 2017

AAp to khuda nikle.. woh bhi Acche wale — Innov8 (@pliersnwires) June 19, 2017

This is hilarious.

How????? Itna to Kejri ko bhi nahi maloom !!! — Vikas Hajela (@HajelaVikas) June 19, 2017

How the hell you guess it Lalit.His name was not even in discussions. — virag kulkarni (@ayush_virag) June 19, 2017

Kovind took charge as the 36th Governor of Bihar in August 2015. He had replaced West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi who was holding the additional charge of Bihar. Kovind has also practised at both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court for 16 years and represented India in United Nations and addressed UN Nations General Assembly in 2002.

