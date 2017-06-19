Latest News

Ram Nath Kovind named NDA’s presidential candidate today, but this man had predicted his name way before

On June 16, Twitter user Lalit Mishra had tweeted "I think Bihar governor Mr Ramnath Kovind is also a dark horse," when he was asked who he thought would be BJP's candidate. Now, with the announcement, people are applauding and congratulating Mishra for getting it right.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2017 4:33 pm
Ram nath kovind, presidential candidate, bjp presidential candidate, the man who predicted ram nath kovind as president, indian express, indian express news Yes, he had predicted it on June 16. (Source: Lalit Mishra/Twitter)
The tenure of Pranab Mukherjee as the President of India will be over on July 24 and there’s a lot of buzz around who will be the next president. After much speculation and mystery,  BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday (June 19) announced Ram Nath Kovind as NDA’s presidential candidate at a press conference in New Delhi.  Kovind, who is the governor of Bihar, is a Dalit leader and had served as the head of the BJP SC and ST wings. The name of the 71-year-old politician as a presidential candidate was not expected and, hence, has created quite a stir. While social media is busy figuring out who Kovind is, it seems like one person had hit the bull’s eye much before.

“I think Bihar governor Mr Ramnath Kovind is also a dark horse,” Lalit Mishra, a Twitter user, had tweeted on June 16, in response to a social media poll listing the possible candidates for the post of India’s next president. And now with the announcement, people are applauding and congratulating Mishra for getting it right. From calling him god to asking him questions about share market, Mishra’s prediction has taken over the Indian Internet space.

This was his tweet.

And then congratulations poured in from all corners.

Some are even hailing him as God.

And asking him questions.

And some more questions.

And some more.

Some are referring to him as the ‘chatur Bhrahmin’.

Even Barkha Dutt acknowledged Mishra’s prediction prowess.

Other Mishra(s) too reached out to him.

We don’t doubt

We agree. He did.

This is hilarious.

Kovind took charge as the 36th Governor of Bihar in August 2015. He had replaced West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi who was holding the additional charge of Bihar. Kovind has also practised at both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court for 16 years and represented India in United Nations and addressed UN Nations General Assembly in 2002.

  1. K
    Kabilan Thakshanamurthy
    Jun 19, 2017 at 4:59 pm
    Its real Politics,BJP batting for a person,to the post just because he is a dalit,and just because he is from bihar,nothing other than this,no great merit in the choice
    Reply
