‘1000 likes or I’ll drop him’: WTH! Man dangles baby from a 15th-floor balcony; posts pic on Facebook

A man dangled the baby just for some likes. (Source: Adlène Meddi‏/Twitter) A man dangled the baby just for some likes. (Source: Adlène Meddi‏/Twitter)

Social media is slowly turning into a menace, and people are simply falling into its trap. Day by day, there is news of something bizarre going viral, and social media users going to unimaginable heights to gain popularity. One such incident will send shock waves down your spine as a man did something extremely alarming in the race of getting likes. This man dangled his baby out from the balcony and posted the image on his Facebook page with the message, “1,000 likes or I will drop him.”

As inhuman as it sounds, the post left a lot of people alarmed and he faced tonnes of brickbats for his insensitive post. Soon after, a lot of people complained about him and asked the cops to arrest him. Later, the court sentenced him for two years under charges of putting the baby in danger. The father of the baby also pleaded the court to release the man as he was “just playing a game”.

Meanwhile, according to Al Arabiya, the man had apparently dangled the baby from the 15th floor but he alleged that the photo had been altered by social media users. He stated, “The picture was taken in a balcony with protective barriers. These were removed.”

Doesn’t it strike a resemblance with the time when Michael Jackson dangled his youngest baby Blanket from the window? The singer also faced a lot of criticism for his action that time. Take a look at the video captured in 2010.

Watch the video here.

What are your thoughts about the appalling incident? Tell us in the comments below.

