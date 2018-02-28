Malayalam model breastfeeds in an iconic, bold magazine cover shoot

In what is a historic first, a Malayalam fortnightly magazine Grihalakshmi has challenged patriarchy among several social norms by featuring model, poet, writer and air hostess Gilu Joseph breastfeeding her baby on the cover. While the act of breastfeeding is venerated as sublime and best representative of a mother’s bond with her children, it also happens to be seen in a ‘shamefully vile and sexualised context’ when in public spaces, to the extent of making it a taboo. Especially in a country, where many have anointed themselves as moral police, this Kerala magazine cover could give birth to revolution, no less. Joseph talks about what she feels about nudity, how this cover will be perceived, the doubts and fears she had before committing to this, to IE Malayalam.
When she was approached with the project, Joseph did not think twice before agreeing to be a part of this. She said that she thinks of breastfeeding as a privilege that only a mother has. Emphasising on how women should know that this a very natural phenomenon, she said there is nothing to be ashamed of if one has to feed her baby. “It is a problem to interpret this sexually. Isn’t it a beautiful thing, friends? Why do you think it is wrong? Which god will be angry if you feed your child” she said.
On being asked if she had any apprehensions before saying yes to this campaign, the 27-year-old said she had none of that sort. “I am extremely proud of my body and only I exercise rights over it. I only do things that I think is right for me, which is why I had no qualms in taking up this project,” she said.
Joseph said her family did not and still doesn’t support her decision of having taken this up. Her mother and two sisters, of which the older is a nun, live in Kumily, in Idukki district of Kerala. They staunchly opposed her when she informed them about this. She said she respects and understands why they refused. “But nothing can deter me from doing what I feel is right,” she said.
Upon asked why she has a thick line of vermillion smeared on her forehead while she is rattling the patriarchal bedrock on the cover, she said that this was an assignment the magazine gave her and focused on telling lakhs of mothers and wives that they can exercise their right to breastfeed their children fearlessly.
The cover has created quite a buzz already, with people praising the magazine and Joesph’s vision and bold step.
Malayalam magazine Grihalakshmi, from @mathrubhumieng, has this new cover. It says, "Mothers tell Kerala, "please don't stare, we need to breastfeed"".
WOW. Unusually bold.
— Vivek S Nambiar (@ivivek_nambiar) February 28, 2018
- Feb 28, 2018 at 5:45 pmProud of her! Well done! We need more bold women to break stereotypes that dictate women on how to dress and what to do.Reply
