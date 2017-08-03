Malaika Arora trolled for ‘using husband’s money’; but her classy reply is winning the Internet

Do you agree with Malaika Arora? (Source: Twitter) Do you agree with Malaika Arora? (Source: Twitter)

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have parted ways after being married for over 18 years, and both of them have faced a lot of criticism for their decision on social media. Being in the public eye has its downsides, and for the 43-year-old actress, there has been still no end to the brickbats. Recently, on a picture of her posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhiyani on Instagram, a troll spewed hate with his comment and alleged that she is simply using her ex-husband’s money.

Here’s the post on which the comments were fired.

The Instagram user, whose handle goes by the name feelgoodfabric called her out for “having fun with the alimony”. He wrote: “This what these shit women do these days. Marry a rich guy then divorce him for huge alumni. And then have fun with that alumni. Why do u need alumni if u are capable of earning… I respect ppl and not the gender… Her life now is all about wearing short clothes, going to gym or salon, enjoying the vacation. Do u seriously have any work… Or just feeding urself on the husband’s money. The word is alimony.”

Take a look at the comments below.

Not one to mince words, Arora gave a fitting reply to the social media user and shut him up like a boss. Pulling him down to a peg, she said: “I do not indulge in such conversation coz it’s below my dignity, but I just had to @feelgoodfabric coz u certainly got to get ur damn facts right before spewing shit n slagging me off when u know nothing bout me.except sit n pass judgement on other people’s life.i seriously suggest u find something to do with ur time coz u clearly have nothing better to do in life!”

Steal a glance at her comment here.

A lot of other users also got into the debate, and added to the drama with their comments. See a few more reactions here.

Well said!

