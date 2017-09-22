Mahira Khan gets trolled by Pakistani fans for ‘smoking’ with Ranbir Kapoor, wearing ‘short’ dress

Twitter is buzzing with reactions after pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan went viral. (Source: Twitter) Twitter is buzzing with reactions after pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan went viral. (Source: Twitter)

The grapevine is abuzz with dating rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan ever since their pictures were leaked while hanging out on the streets of New York City. While Kapoor sports the Sanjay Dutt look for Rajkumar Hirani’s next, Khan dons a white backless dress in the images. It is not clear when the photos were clicked, but some sources have said that the two actors caught up with each other in July when the latter went to New York during the filming of Dutt’s biopic.

No sooner did the images go viral on social media, people began their own series of jokes on Twitter. A lot of people expressed their excitement and couldn’t wait for the two to publicly accept the “alleged relationship”. However, many other Twitter users started trolling Khan for smoking and slut-shamed her for wearing the “short dress” in the pictures.

Here are their pictures floating around on the Internet.

And, here’s what Twitterati had to say.

Some Pakistani fans slut-shamed Khan for smoking and chilling with the actor.

mahira khan totally ruined her decent image with this. so disappointed. — … (@beinghoor) September 21, 2017

I actually feel sorry for her. She looks lost & misguided. And no one will let her live this one down.Fallen from grace & hard😢 #MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/7cfEdJ8bRF — Pebbles Fish (@chintuandbunty) September 21, 2017

OMG so many Kufrs. Talking to a Kafir guy, wearing a short dress and smoking a cigarette. — ankit singh (@akingh) September 22, 2017

A few others couldn’t stop tweeting about their alleged relationship and shipping them together.

If they really are dating each other then ranbir has really good sense of choosing a partner. Both actually. Mahira has a class. & BRAIN! — Numan (@H2SO4____) September 21, 2017

Ranbir and Mahira, The real life Veer Zaara 👀 — KWEEN (@NenoDarling) September 21, 2017

Ranbir is single Mahira is single then what’s the problem ? pic.twitter.com/X6zuG9WTfw — Sambit 👑 (@TheSambitsamal) September 21, 2017

if ranbir and mahira are actually dating that’ll be the first interesting bollywood gossip of 2017 — pari (@sansaslady) September 21, 2017

If Ranbir and Mahira break up will we call it a Breakup or a Partition? 🤔 — KWEEN (@NenoDarling) September 21, 2017

Meanwhile, some social media users stood up for Khan on Twitter.

How are you cancelling Mahira for smoking but not Ranbir pic.twitter.com/vZx6VZgUWF — 🌸 (@meemqueeen) September 21, 2017

Bashing Mahira for dating Ranbir wearing small dress and smoking is disgusting on so many level’s… She’s not your slave. — Sambit 👑 (@TheSambitsamal) September 21, 2017

Pretty sure those Mahira/Ranbir photos are from a movie set. They’re being blown out of proportion – awaiting “tardeed”. Usual business. — Junaid Akram (@junaidakram83) September 21, 2017

Fawad Khan: drinks, smokes & party in India with so many girls. *Wow*

Mahira khan: Smokes with Ranbir kapoor

*Woah no*

Double standards. — Komal Shahid 🇵🇰 (@ArmedWithWords) September 22, 2017

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

