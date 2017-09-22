Only in Express

Mahira Khan gets trolled by Pakistani fans for ‘smoking’ with Ranbir Kapoor, wearing ‘short’ dress

Leaked pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan hanging out together in New York City have surfaced on the Internet. As soon as the images went viral on social media, people began their own series of jokes on Twitter.

September 22, 2017
mahira kha, ranbir kapoor, new york city, mahira ranbir, mahira ranbir pictures, mahira ranbir photos, mahira ranbir twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Twitter is buzzing with reactions after pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan went viral. (Source: Twitter)
The grapevine is abuzz with dating rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan ever since their pictures were leaked while hanging out on the streets of New York City. While Kapoor sports the Sanjay Dutt look for Rajkumar Hirani’s next, Khan dons a white backless dress in the images. It is not clear when the photos were clicked, but some sources have said that the two actors caught up with each other in July when the latter went to New York during the filming of Dutt’s biopic.

No sooner did the images go viral on social media, people began their own series of jokes on Twitter. A lot of people expressed their excitement and couldn’t wait for the two to publicly accept the “alleged relationship”. However, many other Twitter users started trolling Khan for smoking and slut-shamed her for wearing the “short dress” in the pictures.

Here are their pictures floating around on the Internet.

 

And, here’s what Twitterati had to say.

Some Pakistani fans slut-shamed Khan for smoking and chilling with the actor.

A few others couldn’t stop tweeting about their alleged relationship and shipping them together.

Meanwhile, some social media users stood up for Khan on Twitter.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

