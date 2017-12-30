‘Not charity but investment’: Mahindra CEO’s offer to help Mangalorean businesswoman is winning hearts on Twitter

Mahindra took help from Tweeple to connect with the businesswoman to gift her a new Bolero. Mahindra took help from Tweeple to connect with the businesswoman to gift her a new Bolero.

Even though social media trolling and online bullying have been dominant trends, and there is enough reason to believe that the Internet is a dark place, sometimes it works wonders. Something similar happened when Tweeple came together to connect a woman entrepreneur in Mangalore with Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra.

Someone shared the success story of a ‘Halli Mane Rotties’, a mobile fast-food joint run by 34-year-old Shilpa. The single mom turned a Mahindra Bolero into a food truck and now has become one of the most loved eateries serving North Kannada delicacies. Impressed with her success story, Mahindra asked for some Twitter magic, to help him connect with the businesswoman so that he can help her to expand her business.

Shilpa, who runs her business with her brother was planning to expand by buying another vehicle.

An enterprising woman converted a Mahindra Bolero into a popular food truck | Great story of grit from my hometown @anandmahindra http://t.co/l204cDUzKZ — Jeanette Rodrigues (@Darkwyr) December 29, 2017

She started her business in 2015 after taking out a loan for a new car and was criticised for taking a risk. “Short of finances, Shilpa reluctantly withdrew a Rs 1 lakh deposit that she had set aside for her son’s education. She bought a Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck and then set-up her standalone food joint,” says a News Minute report.

A terrific story of entrepreneurship to end the week with.At Mahindra,we call this a Rise story. Am so delighted the Bolero played a small role. Can someone reach her & tell her I will personally invest in her expansion by supplying a Bolero for the second outlet she’s planning? http://t.co/1J4fcLxdUg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 29, 2017

This is not the first time Mahindra has come forward to support people who have done something unique with the vehicles of his company. Earlier this year, he gifted an auto-rickshaw driver a new car, who had given his three-wheeler a Scorpio make-over.

While a few remarked that Mahindra should have offered money to help the businesswoman, his reason for gifting a car is winning hearts. “I don’t think she wants or needs my charity. She is a successful entrepreneur. I am offering to invest in her expansion,” Mahindra wrote.

I don’t think she wants or needs my charity. She is a successful entrepreneur. I am offering to invest in her expansion… http://t.co/1BSVcgHAtg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 29, 2017

Tweeple are lauding him for his kind gesture and how he usually helps small business owners to thrive.

Excellant. This is What #India A d true story of coming forwards to help a needy person, It’s just unbelievable n unthinkable 2 find such Inspiring Story supported by None other than owner of Mahindra @anandmahindra Sir I Admire n Appreciate ur kind gesture, My #Salute 2 U Thanks — Colonel SK Padhi (R) (@HAPPY_ARMY_MAN) December 29, 2017

Inspiring Story & a Spot On Decision by the Chief of Mahindra! Truly Rise Story! — Dushyanth (@DushyanthKK) December 29, 2017

Wow, how often do we see a head of an organisation like you. Truly inspiring and motivating us to do our bit to the society. — Anand Patil 🇮🇳 (@Anandspatil) December 29, 2017

Wow – I am so impressed by your encouraging not only entrepreneurship but also females looking to build a business in a very competitive environment. — Samira (@bsamairag) December 29, 2017

Its entrepreneur’s like you who encourage an environment of entrepreneurship. Great hearing your encouragement towards her venture — Gagan Saraswat (@GaganSaraswa) December 29, 2017

That offer is a terrific way to end the year for the Mangalore lady. Thank you Anand ! — Pramod Bhandare (@iamprb) December 29, 2017

Fantastic gesture. I am sure she will be thrilled beyond imagination and as they say fortune favours the brave and yes twitter is such a dynamic platform..its like I am in middle of a conversation with some amazing and inspiring people. — Annuradha (@anuradha17sept) December 30, 2017

Great step and motivation for entrepreneurs not ask for charity but being recognised for their work — Aftab Ahmad (@aftabcanada) December 29, 2017

Exactly sirji….true entrepreneur doesn’t require charity…they r born to do charity…in form of employments…and many other ways. — Ashok Bansal (@Ashokmbansal) December 29, 2017

That’s the best option Sir. Investing in her expansion, you will be her business partner and that would be an amazing achievement for her. Great initiative. — Ankur (@ankurmittal009) December 29, 2017

You are bang on. New entrepreneurs need more strategic investments than charity. It will boost their confidwnce — Anil Nayak (@anayak8) December 29, 2017

Only a true entrepreneur can respect another. Salute the entrepreneur in you — Srinivas Ram (@journoram) December 30, 2017

