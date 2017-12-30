Kamala Mills Fire
‘Not charity but investment’: Mahindra CEO’s offer to help Mangalorean businesswoman is winning hearts on Twitter

Shilpa. a 34-year-old single mom turned a Mahindra Bolero into a food truck and now has become one of the most loved eateries serving North Kannada delicacies. Impressed with her success story, Mahindra asked for some Twitter magic so that he could contribute to her cause.

December 30, 2017
mahindra, anand mahindra, mahindra ceo help business woman, small businesswoman mahindra help, mangaluru, hatti mane rotties, good news, indian express Mahindra took help from Tweeple to connect with the businesswoman to gift her a new Bolero.
Even though social media trolling and online bullying have been dominant trends, and there is enough reason to believe that the Internet is a dark place, sometimes it works wonders. Something similar happened when Tweeple came together to connect a woman entrepreneur in Mangalore with Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra.

Someone shared the success story of a ‘Halli Mane Rotties’, a mobile fast-food joint run by 34-year-old Shilpa. The single mom turned a Mahindra Bolero into a food truck and now has become one of the most loved eateries serving North Kannada delicacies. Impressed with her success story, Mahindra asked for some Twitter magic, to help him connect with the businesswoman so that he can help her to expand her business.

Shilpa, who runs her business with her brother was planning to expand by buying another vehicle.

She started her business in 2015 after taking out a loan for a new car and was criticised for taking a risk. “Short of finances, Shilpa reluctantly withdrew a Rs 1 lakh deposit that she had set aside for her son’s education. She bought a Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck and then set-up her standalone food joint,” says a News Minute report.

This is not the first time Mahindra has come forward to support people who have done something unique with the vehicles of his company. Earlier this year, he gifted an auto-rickshaw driver a new car, who had given his three-wheeler a Scorpio make-over.

While a few remarked that Mahindra should have offered money to help the businesswoman, his reason for gifting a car is winning hearts. “I don’t think she wants or needs my charity. She is a successful entrepreneur. I am offering to invest in her expansion,” Mahindra wrote.

Tweeple are lauding him for his kind gesture and how he usually helps small business owners to thrive.

