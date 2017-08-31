MS Dhoni plays 300th ODI; Twitterati cheer for the ‘fastest hands’ and ‘best finisher’

MS Dhoni would become the sixth Indian cricketer to enter the 300 ODIs club. (Source: File Photo) MS Dhoni would become the sixth Indian cricketer to enter the 300 ODIs club. (Source: File Photo)

After 14 years of being one of the key players in the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his 300th ODI, in Colombo, for the fourth One-Day International against Sri Lanka. What seems to be just a number is a rare feat for the former skipper, as he is only the sixth Indian and the 20th cricketer in the world to achieve this feat. Touching the 300th mark, he has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

And that’s not all, the former skipper is also the fourth highest leading run-scorer for India after Tendulkar, Ganguly and Dravid. What’s more, Dhoni is just one stump away from becoming the first wicketkeeper to make a century after his 99th stump-out in the second ODI of the current series. In anticipation of the series of achievements by the 36-year-old, Twitterati has already begun showering him with compliments and heartfelt posts. Even actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Dhoni in his biopic, lauded him with a dialogue from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Steal a glance at some tweets here.

Humara Mann kehta he ye itne me se khush hone Wala nahin he.A true patriot,master cricketer & a wonderful human. Congratulations #Dhoni300 http://t.co/ys5wZGa0YC — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 31, 2017

All hail the best finisher in the Cricketing world and as they say-“The Fastest Hands In The East”. Congrats on the 300th ODI #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/x1HYdJjIqd — Aayush Pandey (@APflabbergasted) August 31, 2017

People either hate him or love him but can’t deny the fact that they keep him in their mind. Best of Luck MSD #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/vjgj36iDUF — Anmol Katiyar 🇮🇳 (@Anmol_77) August 31, 2017

MSDhoni becomes the 1st batsman to play 300 ODI matches with an average of above 50+ 😎#Dhoni300

Average51.73 — MSDian (@ItzThanesh) August 31, 2017

From first ODI to 300th nothing much has changed Just the man became A legend #Dhoni300 🙏

(And the Hairstyle ofc) pic.twitter.com/ZT8z4iVN2s — Juhi (@juhierly) August 31, 2017

Congratulating him for his incredible achievement, his fellow cricketers — from Tendulkar to Mohammed Shami and Suresh Raina — also expressed their delight on social media. “The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman @msdhoni gets ready for his 300th ODI match! My wishes to the man who always inspires me!” Raina wrote, while Tendulkar tweeted: “Wearing the ODI cap for the 300th time is definitely a special achievement! Hope you have a great game today, #MSDhoni! ‬#Dhoni300!”

Wearing the ODI cap for the 300th time is definitely a special achievement! Hope you have a great game today, @msdhoni! #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/y6DrhdJ4Rx — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2017

The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman @msdhoni gets ready for his 300th ODI match! My wishes to the man who always inspires me!#INDvsSL #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/m7mVc7IbMd — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 31, 2017

300th odi for @msdhoni. Think the word “great” will do without burdening it with a discussion on the “greatest”. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2017

Wishin our greatest wicketkeeper, India has ever produced @msdhoni on his 300th One day international match. Vl b glued 2 d TV set 2 watch 😊 — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) August 31, 2017

What are your thoughts after Dhoni’s 300 mark? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd