MS Dhoni plays 300th ODI; Twitterati cheer for the ‘fastest hands’ and ‘best finisher’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to play his 300th ODI, in Colombo, for the fourth One-Day International against Sri Lanka. In anticipation, his fans on social media have already begun congratulating him, and even fellow cricketers — from Tendulkar to Mohammed Shami and Suresh Raina — expressed their delight online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2017 6:26 pm
ms dhoni, ms dhoni 300 odi, dhoni 300 odi, mahendra singh dhoni, ms dhoni, dhoni 300, dhoni 300 mark, dhoni 300th ODI, ms dhoni odi 300 mark, mahendra singh dhoni tweets, indian express, indian express news MS Dhoni would become the sixth Indian cricketer to enter the 300 ODIs club. (Source: File Photo)
After 14 years of being one of the key players in the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his 300th ODI, in Colombo, for the fourth One-Day International against Sri Lanka. What seems to be just a number is a rare feat for the former skipper, as he is only the sixth Indian and the 20th cricketer in the world to achieve this feat. Touching the 300th mark, he has joined the likes of Sachin TendulkarRahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

And that’s not all, the former skipper is also the fourth highest leading run-scorer for India after Tendulkar, Ganguly and Dravid. What’s more, Dhoni is just one stump away from becoming the first wicketkeeper to make a century after his 99th stump-out in the second ODI of the current series. In anticipation of the series of achievements by the 36-year-old, Twitterati has already begun showering him with compliments and heartfelt posts. Even actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Dhoni in his biopic, lauded him with a dialogue from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Steal a glance at some tweets here.

Congratulating him for his incredible achievement, his fellow cricketers — from Tendulkar to Mohammed Shami and Suresh Raina — also expressed their delight on social media. “The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman @msdhoni gets ready for his 300th ODI match! My wishes to the man who always inspires me!” Raina wrote, while Tendulkar tweeted: “Wearing the ODI cap for the 300th time is definitely a special achievement! Hope you have a great game today, #MSDhoni! ‬#Dhoni300!”

What are your thoughts after Dhoni’s 300 mark? Tell us in the comments below.

