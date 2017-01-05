Trending News

Mahatma Gandhi disappears from Rs 2,000 note; tweeple come up with hilarious theories

The farmers thought the notes are fake but when they took them to the bank, they were told the notes were genuine.

January 5, 2017
The joke is that even Mahatma Gandhi is not happy with the new Rs 2,000 note after a couple of farmers in Madhya Pradesh received the notes without Gandhi’s image. They got the shock of their lives when they saw a note without Gandhi for the first time. The notes were issues by the State Bank of India branch in Sheopur.

The farmers thought the notes are fake but when they took them to the bank, they were told the notes were genuine. Reportedly, the missing Gandhi was a “printing error”. In fact, a lot of defective but genuine currency is in circulation in the area. “The incident took place at Shivpuri Road branch of SBI. The notes were not counterfeit, but probably there was some printing error. They were taken back as soon as it (the error) was detected,” Sheopur district manager of SBI Akash Shrivastav told The Times of India.

According to reports, farmer Krishna Meena from Bicchugavdi village didn’t even notice the fault till he tried to use the note in the market. It was then that he realised and took the note to the bank, which took it back acknowledging the mistake.

In the meantime, Twitterati’s having a field day coming up with hilarious theories as to why Gandhi went missing.

