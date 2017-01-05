Mahatma Gandhi disappears from Rs 2,000 note; tweeple come up with hilarious theories

Rs 2,000 note without Mahatma Gandhi’s image/ (Source: ANI) Rs 2,000 note without Mahatma Gandhi’s image/ (Source: ANI)

The joke is that even Mahatma Gandhi is not happy with the new Rs 2,000 note after a couple of farmers in Madhya Pradesh received the notes without Gandhi’s image. They got the shock of their lives when they saw a note without Gandhi for the first time. The notes were issues by the State Bank of India branch in Sheopur.

The farmers thought the notes are fake but when they took them to the bank, they were told the notes were genuine. Reportedly, the missing Gandhi was a “printing error”. In fact, a lot of defective but genuine currency is in circulation in the area. “The incident took place at Shivpuri Road branch of SBI. The notes were not counterfeit, but probably there was some printing error. They were taken back as soon as it (the error) was detected,” Sheopur district manager of SBI Akash Shrivastav told The Times of India.

According to reports, farmer Krishna Meena from Bicchugavdi village didn’t even notice the fault till he tried to use the note in the market. It was then that he realised and took the note to the bank, which took it back acknowledging the mistake.

In the meantime, Twitterati’s having a field day coming up with hilarious theories as to why Gandhi went missing.

Bapu change lene gaye hai. pic.twitter.com/ycUDgd9oYH — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 5, 2017

Baapu ke naam par safaai karte karte, baapu ko hi saaf kar diya. pic.twitter.com/iAsSuMBEGO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 5, 2017

Not a good move Bapu. That’s the only place where people respect your existence. #LautAaoBapu pic.twitter.com/e4i9MgqtfP — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) January 5, 2017

Of course. Mahatma Gandhi would have disapproved of the 2000 rupee note.

He specifically said – Be the change you want to see. http://t.co/4WBgKzoDAS — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 5, 2017

Mahatma Gandhi was unhappy with Rs. 6,000/- per delivery scheme. So he decided to step down. pic.twitter.com/6nlnQfaSXF — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 5, 2017

” I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet ” – Says Mahatma Gandhi and leaves for a vacation. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4QxlfDAr9i — ThatMalluGuy (@TheLungiGuy) January 5, 2017

Even Mahatma Gandhi thinks the 2000 rupee note is pointless http://t.co/4aaSbgV4KC — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 5, 2017

Bapu Will Vanish From the 2000 Rs Note If Not Circulated Within 50 Days.. Technology At Its Best !! pic.twitter.com/NoVi4xogWs — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) January 5, 2017

Only Munnabhai can see the Baapu on this Note. pic.twitter.com/4ejCWmKFtm — Chota NewYeaRazor (@BloodyKamina) January 5, 2017

Acha chalta hoon. Duaaon mein yaad rakhna. Mahatma Gandhi pic.twitter.com/ZG8PC8KNFO — Vishal Bhatt (@Bhatt_Vishal) January 5, 2017

2000 rupee notes found in wallet of Nathuram Godse. pic.twitter.com/WLXHxlolED — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) January 5, 2017

Following the footsteps of Dhoni, Now Mahatma Gandhi steps down pic.twitter.com/f4mGflr4qU — Tiilooo (@CineMaakiKasam) January 5, 2017

