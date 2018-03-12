Sea of farmers in Mumbai: Netizens come together in solidarity with #KisanLongMarch

Farmers long march moving from Mulund towards Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi) Farmers long march moving from Mulund towards Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Around 40,000 farmers in and around Maharashtra marched to Mumbai for six consecutive days in hope that the state government finally takes notice of their plight. Finally, after a gruesome and long journey of 180km made by foot, when a sea of farmers hit Mumbai shores, their resilience an determination forced the government to agree to most of their demands. The protest may have been called off for now, but its impact and ripple effect is still visible across social media platforms.

The long serpentine-line of farmers, created a huge buzz online, with hundreds sharing photos and videos. Many also thanked farmers for bringing community together. Sample these:

My 8 year old daughter asking me why so many farmers need to walk so far to meet the CM ?

Why can’t the CM go to see them in his chopper ??

I have no answer #FarmersMarchToMumbai #Farmerslongmarch @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/2e4KKiUZdA — Wealth Doctor (@wealthdoctor_in) March 12, 2018

Lots of farmers arrive in Mumbai and Thank u farmers for bringing communities together.

“We & India need to Farmers”..!!#FarmersMarchToMumbai #Farmerslongmarch #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/O7PG6mzHCy — Sandip Makhanasa (@IMSandiPatel) March 12, 2018

Farmers marching from 1AM to 6 AM from Sion to #AzadMaidan to avoid inconvenience to SSC students attending exams tomorrow. #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/OxJPcfakA9 — Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) March 11, 2018

Lakshman Bhasre from Tryumbakeshwar Taluka deployed a tiny solar panel on his head to charge his phone during the #KisanLongMarch and has been providing plugpoints to his fellow protestors too. The subversion of this single image is delightful. Absolutely so. pic.twitter.com/jomPklZFkT — i should be writing (@PedestrianPoet) March 12, 2018

Overwhelming scene on the road, Oppressed awakened #KisanLongMarch crossed Sion .. They plan to start moving towards Azad Maidan around midnight ! pic.twitter.com/PGUmSTvEVG — seema (@seemaadhikari) March 11, 2018

As a large group of farmers marched into the financial capital deep in the night, they were not alone. Scores of Mumbaikars pitched in with essential supplies — food, water and even shoes.

#KisanLongMarch gets a warm welcome from Mumbai‘s Sikhs. The Sikh community in Mumbai serves water and distributes food to farmers participating in the march! pic.twitter.com/IgzaTjtv2c — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 11, 2018

It’s 4.30 am. When #KisanLongMarch reached Byculla junction, a large group of Muslim brothers distributed water, dates and biscuits to the marching http://t.co/AjIbNdij2I was an extraordinary act of solidarity, which the peasants reciprocated with loud slogans of Lal Salam. pic.twitter.com/teIOnA76iq — Sudeep Sudhakaran (@SudeepSudhakrn) March 11, 2018

As painful images of barefoot farmers — men and women flooded the social media platform, not only it caused pain in many hearts, it also led to a collection drive by some locals.

The feet that haven’t traversed 200 kilometres from Nashik to Mumbai in order to support Farmers. (2018) #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/KBgQBJ3v7q — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) March 11, 2018

Shame on people who have labeled #KisanLongMarch as a rally of paid anti-nationals and naxals. Try walking 180 kms in chappals first pic.twitter.com/giVhXMn10g — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) March 12, 2018

Listen up folks, especially Lower Parel. If you’re pained at the sight of sore, cracked, feet and want to donate slippers to the farmers, ping @KaleKrutika. Deadline: tomorrow noon. Details: http://t.co/Y1HT0ckf29 Please RT. cc @netra @anaggh — Anupam Gupta (@b50) March 12, 2018

Hi. Due to the limited time period of the campaign and other logistical issues, we are not accepting money. Thank you for your support. For dropping footwear, you can contact me on 8780282414. — Krutika Kale (@KaleKrutika) March 12, 2018

The bleeding feet of the farmers also inspired many artists and illustrators and their creatives too started doing rounds.

Remember…

The god who is growing our food is in long march…!!!

We want to be in that number..!!!#KisanLongMarch ✊ pic.twitter.com/5T7cdsXo1R — Sujesh (@Sujesh_Knr) March 11, 2018

By Sunday, as the farmers neared the cosmopolitan city, #FarmersLongMarch and #KisanMarch started trending on Twitter, with people pledging their solidarity to the countries food producers.

Many including celebrities also lauded them for carrying out their protest peacefully without creating a ruckus or dismantling anything in the city.

50,000 farmers walked 180kms, asking for the rightful compensation for their crop. On their last stretch they walked all night making sure they didn’t disturb the SSC board examinations. #Compassion #respect #Salute #JaiKisan – 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/epa0a90A6u — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 12, 2018

After walking 180 km, over 35,000 farmers are marching into Mumbai tomorrow, asking for their rightful compensation. They are incurring losses so that we have food on our plates.

Least you can do is not whine about traffic jams. Spare them your urban snobbery. #KisanLongMarch — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) March 11, 2018

Mumbai, they have walked across the night to spare you inconvenience. The least you could do is stand in solidarity #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/tD8GTCCmOD — Aparna (@chhuti_is) March 12, 2018

A good lesson from #maharashtrabandh .#Farmerslongmarch demanding loan waiver cross #JJflyover @ #pydhonie past midnight to avoid inconvenience to public. Modi ji should grab this idea and make it compulsory for the protesters to do it in the late night.@BJP4India @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/IIbSFP4VaB — Pradeep Rai (@pradeepraiindia) March 12, 2018

And with red flags of CPIM in hands, many couldn’t ignore how communism is still relevant in this country.

This, ⬇ my friends is going to be a historic photo. #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/qpdPd2XJjZ — Girish (@GirishNaught) March 12, 2018

For those who are asking what the communists can do Here after This is what they can do 💪 😍 #KisanLongMarch Mumbai pic.twitter.com/fubxliKJ64 — Darwin (@DarwinChristo10) March 12, 2018

While the world of ‘power’ sleeps, comfortably… they are up on a vigil, fighting for their rights, dignity and a decent future. They deserve lot more than that. They are the real back bone of civil society!#KisanLongMarch #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/iN72F6HFDH — DrVatsa (@DocVatsa) March 11, 2018

The BJP-led Maharashtra government on Monday (March 12) accepted the demands of the farmers, including their right to till forest land.

Emerging from a three-hour meeting with representatives of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) at Vidhan Bhawan — Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil of the Congress and NCP’s Dhananjay Munde and Ajit Pawar were also present at the meeting — Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “The government has agreed to enforce all demands made by the AIKS. The state government will accord forest land rights to tribals. It is a legitimate demand of the tribals which will be strictly implemented within six months.”

