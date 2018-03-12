Farmer Protest

Sea of farmers in Mumbai: Netizens come together in solidarity with #KisanLongMarch

As thousands of farmers across Maharashtra marched to Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, their peaceful protest march garnered lot of attention and support not only by locals of Mumbai but also from Netizens across the country.

Farmers long march moving from Mulund towards Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi)
Around 40,000 farmers in and around Maharashtra marched to Mumbai for six consecutive days in hope that the state government finally takes notice of their plight. Finally, after a gruesome and long journey of 180km made by foot, when a sea of farmers hit Mumbai shores, their resilience an determination forced the government to agree to most of their demands. The protest may have been called off for now, but its impact and ripple effect is still visible across social media platforms.

The long serpentine-line of farmers, created a huge buzz online, with hundreds sharing photos and videos. Many also thanked farmers for bringing community together. Sample these:

As a large group of farmers marched into the financial capital deep in the night, they were not alone. Scores of Mumbaikars pitched in with essential supplies — food, water and even shoes.

As painful images of barefoot farmers — men and women flooded the social media platform, not only it caused pain in many hearts, it also led to a collection drive by some locals.

The bleeding feet of the farmers also inspired many artists and illustrators and their creatives too started doing rounds.

By Sunday, as the farmers neared the cosmopolitan city, #FarmersLongMarch and #KisanMarch started trending on Twitter, with people pledging their solidarity to the countries food producers.

Many including celebrities also lauded them for carrying out their protest peacefully without creating a ruckus or dismantling anything in the city.

And with red flags of CPIM in hands, many couldn’t ignore how communism is still relevant in this country.

The BJP-led Maharashtra government on Monday (March 12) accepted the demands of the farmers, including their right to till forest land.

Emerging from a three-hour meeting with representatives of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) at Vidhan Bhawan — Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil of the Congress and NCP’s Dhananjay Munde and Ajit Pawar were also present at the meeting — Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “The government has agreed to enforce all demands made by the AIKS. The state government will accord forest land rights to tribals. It is a legitimate demand of the tribals which will be strictly implemented within six months.”

