‘Vande Mataram should be sung at least once a week’: Madras HC’s order gets Twitterati talking

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 26, 2017 1:47 pm
madras high court vande mataram, vande mataram in tamil nadu, vande mataram in chennai, vnde mataram in schools and colleges, vande mataram in schools colleges and offices madras hc, indian express, indian express news Last year in November, it was the Supreme Court’s order that the national anthem must be played before movies in the theatres that created a furore. (Source: File Photo)
The Madras High Court on July 25 ordered that all schools and colleges in the state should sing Vande Mataram at least once in a week and government and private offices “at least once a month”. Ever since Justice M V Muralidharan issued the order, the Internet has been buzzing with people supporting as well as denouncing the order. “Considering the larger public interest and to instill a sense of patriotism in each and every citizen of the state, the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ shall be played and sung in all schools/ colleges/ universities and other educational institutions at least once a week (preferably on Monday or Friday),” said Muralidharan.

Check out some of the reactions the order generated on social media, here.

While many on Twitter took this as an opportunity to remind that nationalism and patriotism must not be forced, one of the Twitter users wrote “Nationalism is the last weapon of a scoundrel.” Many others supported the “fantastical decision” as well.

Last year in November, it was the Supreme Court’s order that the national anthem must be played before movies in the theatres that created a furore.

“To instill committed patriotism and nationalism”, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy ordered that “all the cinema halls in India shall play the national anthem before the feature film starts and all present in the hall are obliged to stand up to show respect to the national anthem” as a part of their “sacred obligation”.

What do you think of the Madras HC’s order? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

  1. S
    Sumar Moonji
    Jul 26, 2017 at 2:52 pm
    These judges think they are the god father of this country. If VandeMatram can boost patriotism, Then they should also explain how the "Jana Gana Mana" failed to boost the patriotism while played daily in schools. Autocratic Judiciary -
    Reply
    1. S
      secure
      Jul 26, 2017 at 3:06 pm
      Jana Gana Mana a Bengali national song, which has no place in Hindi belt. RSS trying to ship national song to HINDI.
      Reply
    2. A
      Asish
      Jul 26, 2017 at 2:18 pm
      Government of India should force it in all English education schools with immediate effect for playing Vande Mataram. All Schools will have to adhere to this order immediately like it or not. Also the photograph of the writer of Vande Mataram should be there in all school books. All Children should know who wrote the National Anthem, Vande Mataram and ofcourse Subhash Chandra Bose hard work. We should remind the Children that Subhash Chandra Bose carried with him the inspiration of George Washington.
      Reply
