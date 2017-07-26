‘Vande Mataram should be sung at least once a week’: Madras HC’s order gets Twitterati talking

Last year in November, it was the Supreme Court’s order that the national anthem must be played before movies in the theatres that created a furore. (Source: File Photo) Last year in November, it was the Supreme Court’s order that the national anthem must be played before movies in the theatres that created a furore. (Source: File Photo)

The Madras High Court on July 25 ordered that all schools and colleges in the state should sing Vande Mataram at least once in a week and government and private offices “at least once a month”. Ever since Justice M V Muralidharan issued the order, the Internet has been buzzing with people supporting as well as denouncing the order. “Considering the larger public interest and to instill a sense of patriotism in each and every citizen of the state, the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ shall be played and sung in all schools/ colleges/ universities and other educational institutions at least once a week (preferably on Monday or Friday),” said Muralidharan.

Why should offices, restaurants, courts, malls be exempt from this? http://t.co/QcxtKUt7Dd — Aditya ?????? ????? (@adityavnathan) July 25, 2017

Is this false news again or has the HC gone overboard ??

Best way to damage a cause is to defend it in wrong wayshttp://t.co/fvwLJX5341 — Nitin Kapoor (@NitinKapoor2020) July 25, 2017

Oh for God sake. What do they think will happen? Youth will feel more patriotic? (1/2) — Sagar Rawlyani (@Sagar4000) July 26, 2017

If anything, they are more likely to sing it and go to class without feeling anything (2/2) — Sagar Rawlyani (@Sagar4000) July 26, 2017

Nationalism & Patriotism when forced becomes oppression remember Hitler & Courts have judicial duties not patriotic we are becoming Germany2 — SK NADIMUL HAQUE™ (@Nadim_da_Sinner) July 25, 2017

Well most of the Indians sang National Anthem throughout their childhood..do u see any difference even at subconscious level? — Himalayan quail (@QuailHimalayan) July 25, 2017

While farmers protesting at Delhi, MLAs gets 100% hikes , Now this! Sorry We don’t look at what real issues are — ??? ???? ?????????? (@arunbtgbd) July 25, 2017

Nationalism is the last weapon of a scoundrel. — Shakeel_Hamid (@ShakeelSpeaks) July 25, 2017

Good Step.

but Why on Monday or Friday?

Why not all Working Days? — Prathamesh Kargutkar (@pratham0790) July 25, 2017

now that’s what I call a stupendabulously fantastical decision by Madras HC 👏👏 — Arnab Goswami (@ArnabGoswamiTv) July 25, 2017

Great Move. — Pankaj Tiwari (@pankajtiwari051) July 25, 2017

While many on Twitter took this as an opportunity to remind that nationalism and patriotism must not be forced, one of the Twitter users wrote “Nationalism is the last weapon of a scoundrel.” Many others supported the “fantastical decision” as well.

Last year in November, it was the Supreme Court’s order that the national anthem must be played before movies in the theatres that created a furore.

“To instill committed patriotism and nationalism”, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy ordered that “all the cinema halls in India shall play the national anthem before the feature film starts and all present in the hall are obliged to stand up to show respect to the national anthem” as a part of their “sacred obligation”.

