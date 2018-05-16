Mumbai Police’s Twitter team joins the ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ meme-fest with their latest

Mumbai Police’s Twitter account is known for their wit and humour. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Mumbai Police’s Twitter account is known for their wit and humour. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Mumbai Police’s Twitter account is a gift that keeps on giving, if their memes and quirky PSAs are anything to go by. Its Twitter team is known for its wit and humour laced with pop culture references that range from Narcos and Stranger Things to Bollywood-inspired memes. It is safe to say that Mumbai Police’s Twitter team has quite a fan following on social media. Never the one to lag behind, one of its latest tweets is their take on the trending ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ memes. And much like always, this time too the meme comes with a message. What happens if you leave home without a helmet? Well, read the tweet to find out.

Read their tweet here.

Ghar se Kuch dur nikalte chalte

hi… hi… pic.twitter.com/1nSWbB0H92 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 16, 2018

As always, their tweet had several takers. Some even proceeded to make their own memes. While one wrote, “I dnt knw who is handling Mumbai police’s twiiter handle.. But he/she deserves a standing ovation.

Just Perfect,” another wrote, “Lolz nice message for wearing helmet ,nice to know @MumbaiPolice has a sense of humour.”

Read some of the tweets here.

भाई साब.. I dnt knw who is handling Mumbai police’s twiiter handle.. But he/she deserves a standing ovation.. 😂😂😂😂

Just Perfect 👌 — मिस एलिजाबेथ स्वाॅन 👒👸💕 (@tealicious_twep) May 16, 2018

Don’t underestimate to #Mumbai_police

You are the best👍👍 — Sagar Kamble🇮🇳 (@IamSKtashan) May 16, 2018

Account Handler is very creative minded hahaha — Irfan Parmar (@parmar_irfan) May 16, 2018

Lolz 😂 nice message for wearing helmet ,nice to know @MumbaiPolice has a sense of humour 👍🏻 — Hitiksha vora (@HittsVora) May 16, 2018

These ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ memes are desi at heart and work on the lines of how people get out of their houses and become different versions of themselves while in transit. These memes are hilarious as well as adorable especially the ones on cute pugs. There are also some inspiring ones on women empowerment.

