Mumbai Police’s Twitter team joins the ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ meme-fest with their latest

Wednesday, May 16, 2018
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2018 12:28:00 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police tweets, mumbai police memes, mumbai police ghar se nikal te hi memes, mumbai police funny tweets, indian express, indian express news Mumbai Police’s Twitter account is known for their wit and humour. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)
Mumbai Police’s Twitter account is a gift that keeps on giving, if their memes and quirky PSAs are anything to go by. Its Twitter team is known for its wit and humour laced with pop culture references that range from Narcos and Stranger Things to  Bollywood-inspired memes. It is safe to say that Mumbai Police’s Twitter team has quite a fan following on social media. Never the one to lag behind, one of its latest tweets is their take on the trending ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ memes. And much like always, this time too the meme comes with a message. What happens if you leave home without a helmet? Well, read the tweet to find out.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police cracks up Twitterati as they join the ‘If you don’t love me at…’ meme-fest 

Read their tweet here.

As always, their tweet had several takers. Some even proceeded to make their own memes. While one wrote, “I dnt knw who is handling Mumbai police’s twiiter handle.. But he/she deserves a standing ovation.
Just Perfect,” another wrote,  “Lolz  nice message for wearing helmet ,nice to know @MumbaiPolice has a sense of humour.”

Read some of the tweets here.

These  ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ memes are desi at heart and work on the lines of how people get out of their houses and become different versions of themselves while in transit. These memes are hilarious as well as adorable especially the ones on cute pugs. There are also some inspiring ones on women empowerment.

