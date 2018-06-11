Lucknow temple hosts Iftar for fasting Muslims

Imam Abdul Mannan is positive that this initiative will strengthen the bond between the two religious communities. He called the initiative commendable and said this is a “good deed”. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Imam Abdul Mannan is positive that this initiative will strengthen the bond between the two religious communities. He called the initiative commendable and said this is a “good deed”. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In a wonderful example of how religions can come together to celebrate communal harmony and brotherhood, despite differences in various practices and rituals, a group of Muslims observed Iftar at a temple in Lucknow. Mankameshwar temple in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city hosted Iftar for the Muslims fasting in the holy month of Ramzan, in what is an absolutely heartwarming gesture.

Last year, a temple in Kerala too hosted 400 Muslims for Iftar. The Lekshmi Narasimha Murthy Vishnu Temple, Malappuram, hosted close to 400 Muslims as well as 100 persons from other communities for an Iftar feast. “We should celebrate every festival with great zeal.” “By helping the ones on fast, people will earn ‘punya’. Everybody should also take part in it irrespective of their caste,” said Mahant Divy Giri of the temple.

Imam Abdul Mannan is positive that this initiative will strengthen the bond between the two religious communities in the city. He called the initiative commendable and said this is a “good deed”.

