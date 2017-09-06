Lucknow Metro breaks down on first run; Twitterati respond with unforgiving humour

Lucknow Metro breakdown: A day before, there was a Twitter spat on who will take the credit for the Lucknow Metro, do we see any hands up for taking the responsibility for this as well? (Source: ANI/Twitter) Lucknow Metro breakdown: A day before, there was a Twitter spat on who will take the credit for the Lucknow Metro, do we see any hands up for taking the responsibility for this as well? (Source: ANI/Twitter)

On Wednesday morning, 100-odd passengers of the first commercial Lucknow Metro ride were probably all set to take selfies and post them happily on various social media sites. In all that excitement, what they most definitely didn’t expect was that they would have the opportunity to exit the metro amid much drama and through a gate that few – thankfully – get to pass through. Right at the front — from the driver’s cabin!

The Metro came to a sudden halt during its first commercial run due to a technical snag that resulted in the passengers being stuck inside the train without light or air-conditioning for over an hour. They were later made to exit through the emergency door. The incident happened a day after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath jointly flagged off the commercial run of the Lucknow Metro, and the current CM engaged in a Twitter spat of sorts, trying to take credit for the “successful” completion of the first phase of the Metro rail project.

Following the update on the technical snag, news agency ANI tweeted out a couple of photos of the passengers being evacuated, along with the tweet: “Lucknow Metro Rail service temporarily stopped near Alambagh station due to technical glitches, on its first public run.”

Lucknow Metro Rail service temporarily stopped near Alambagh station due to technical glitches, on its first public run. pic.twitter.com/QSsTL6cp0V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2017

This tweet let out a deluge of reactions from tweeple, who didn’t waste time taking digs at the government as well as the state of affairs in the country. Here are some of the witty reactions:

Paan kha kar kisi ne metro rail control system ke. Control cabinet pe thoonk diya hoga — Amit Dubey (@iAmitDubey_) September 6, 2017

I can’t stop laughing… Jaisa raja waisi praja waisa system &fas; Deepak Mishra (@DeepakmishraIND) September 6, 2017

Ham iski kadi ninda karte hai?? — Doctor (@DrAnkit16) September 6, 2017

???????? ?? ????? ?? ??????? ???? ?? ????? ???? ??? ?? ????? ?? ?? — Amit Dubey (@iAmitDubey_) September 6, 2017

Fastest it completed, quickest it stops http://t.co/OdWD9lFEKd — JEEVAN T BHATIA (@JeevanBhatia) September 6, 2017

Lucknow metro bhi sarkari daftaro jaise kaam karna seekh gayi pehle din se ?? — prateek bansal (@prateek2610) September 6, 2017

When you invoke Kabir to convey your sentiments.

Who takes the credit now?

Kal to sbko credit chahiye tha Aj Kaun batayega why only We people Suffers everytime???? Nothing happened in Trails or ystrdy bt y today?????? — Fehmu? (@FehmeenaR) September 6, 2017

A press release on the incident from the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation stated: “Around 7.15 am, the metro train that was on its way from Charbagh to Transport Nagar developed a technical snag. The Emergency Brakes (EB) were applied in the train when the train was travelling between Durgapuri and Mawaiya Metro stations.”

The release went on to add that all the 101 passengers were evacuated from the emergency exit door of the train and taken to Durgapuri Metro station and then to the Transport Nagar Metro station from where they exited.

