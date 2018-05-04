Lucknow man develops drone with a claw to save puppy stuck in drain

The drone and the claw created by Milind Raj created to save the puppy weighed around 8kg. (Source: Milind Raj) The drone and the claw created by Milind Raj created to save the puppy weighed around 8kg. (Source: Milind Raj)

There might be many who are fond of animals but not everybody makes a drone to save one. This is precisely what Milind Raj, a resident of Lucknow did when he found a puppy stuck in a drain. Raj, 27, was taking his morning walk about a month ago when he heard the whimpering of an animal. After looking for it everywhere he found the puppy stuck in the drain. “I could not imagine that it was stuck there,” Raj said while speaking to indianexpress.com over the phone. He did ask for help but didn’t get any. “The puppy was stuck in a bog and it was sinking gradually. It was very difficult to get inside the drain and people insisted to let the animal die,” he said.

Raj, who is a tech innovator, was unwilling to let go. Using his expertise and knowledge he created a customised robotic claw and attached it to a drone, both created by him in six hours. The structure, that weighed around 8kg, had a neck support and could monitor breathing pattern. Raj knew that he had just one chance to save the animal and also had to take the animal’s comfort into consideration. “I also ensured that while lifting there would be absolute comfort for the puppy,” he said. As luck would have it, he succeeded in saving the animal but remembers how it had puked twice. “The puppy vomitted plastic packets, pan masala packets and black-coloured water both the times,” he said. The animal was also unable to eat anything for a few days.

At present the puppy is better and has been adopted by Raj. He has given the animal a name too- Lifted. “People need to be more compassionate towards animals. One cannot simply ignore them,” he says.

