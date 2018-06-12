‘Only prayer she knows’: Little girl chants Gayatri Mantra while offering namaz; tugs at Twitterati’s hearts

Isn’t it important to instill the value of respecting all religions in children? (Source: Representational Image/Getty Images) Isn’t it important to instill the value of respecting all religions in children? (Source: Representational Image/Getty Images)

Communal differences seem to be taking violent turns all across the globe in recent times, but a heartwarming incident of a little girl is making people see the bright side on Twitter. According to @rohansonalkar, his daughter wanted to offer namaz — the Islamic ritual prayers. She bent down, just the way Muslims do to say their prayers, and surprisingly, started chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

“My daughter just said that she needs to do the namaz. She bent down in proper Muslim prayer form and started chanting the Gayatri mantra, because that’s the only prayer she knows.” reads his tweet, which soon went viral and had collected more than 4,700 likes, at the time of writing. Isn’t this touching tale the perfect answer to religious fanatics, who go on an overdrive of ruthless mobilisations?

My daughter just said that she needs to do the namaz. She bent down in proper Muslim prayer form and started chanting the Gayatri mantra, because that’s the only prayer she knows. — Rohan (@rohansonalkar) June 9, 2018

Here are some responses it garnered on the micro-blogging site.

U know what I seriously did the same during #Ramzan when I was almost 8. Wore Mummy’s black dupatta and chanted – Om Namah Shivay as it was Shivratri dat day. I clearly remember

God bless the little doll.. I got reminded of my childhood

😊 — Swati Sachdeva (@swati_aap) June 10, 2018

:). I’m glad that we have a mosque near our place. My daughter is getting used to the azaan. When she grows up, those prayers will be a thing of familiarity, something that she’ll remember from her childhood. — Rohan (@rohansonalkar) June 10, 2018

I grew up in a place in Bombay that had a mosque and a temple within yards of each other. I grew up listening to the bells of the temple of ring and to the azaan every morning. Sigh, out of the mouth of babes indeed! — Anita (@AyeWhatMan) June 11, 2018

Truly was. The first time she bowed down to pray, she was just mumbling because she didn’t know what to say. Then I heard her chant the Gayatri Mantra. Hugged her like crazy after that. — Rohan (@rohansonalkar) June 11, 2018

IndianExpress.com has written to @rohansonalkar to know more about how he reacted to his daughter’s act and is awaiting his response.

