Tuesday, June 12, 2018
‘Only prayer she knows’: Little girl chants Gayatri Mantra while offering namaz; tugs at Twitterati’s hearts

Amid instances of religious fanatics going on an overdrive of violent mobilisations in recent times, this heartwarming story has tugged at many hearts on Twitter. Read the tweet here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 4:35:30 pm
Isn't it important to instill the value of respecting all religions in children?

Communal differences seem to be taking violent turns all across the globe in recent times, but a heartwarming incident of a little girl is making people see the bright side on Twitter. According to @rohansonalkar, his daughter wanted to offer namaz — the Islamic ritual prayers. She bent down, just the way Muslims do to say their prayers, and surprisingly, started chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

“My daughter just said that she needs to do the namaz. She bent down in proper Muslim prayer form and started chanting the Gayatri mantra, because that’s the only prayer she knows.” reads his tweet, which soon went viral and had collected more than 4,700 likes, at the time of writing. Isn’t this touching tale the perfect answer to religious fanatics, who go on an overdrive of ruthless mobilisations?

Here are some responses it garnered on the micro-blogging site.

IndianExpress.com has written to @rohansonalkar to know more about how he reacted to his daughter’s act and is awaiting his response.

