Twitterati lose their cool after CBFC banned ‘Lipstick under my Burkha’ for being ‘lady oriented’

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is back in the news yet again for all the wrong reasons. Last year, there was a huge furore on social media after the Censor Board suggested over 80 cuts for Udta Punjab and also advised the makers to remove Punjab from the title.

Now, the Censor Board is back again halting the theatrical release of ‘Lipstick under my Burkha’ in India. Among other reasons, the board denied permission saying that the internationally acclaimed film is “lady-oriented”. The feminist film directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, and produced by Prakash Jha has been winning praises worldwide. Recently at the Glasgow Film Fest, organisers had to move the screening to a bigger venue due to huge rush.

People from within and outside the film fraternity charged the board being a ‘hypocrite’ and also alleged that the CBFC’s chief is propagating ‘sanskaari’ and ‘Hindutva’ agenda, every time some of these ridiculous ban were known. This time too as soon as the news spread on social media along with the image of the letter by the CBFC, people lost their mind.

Thank you for all your support for #LipstickUnderMyBurkha against this ridiculous regressiveness. We won’t be silenced. #CensorTheCensors pic.twitter.com/sBSSbx5FRy — 💄 Under My Burkha (@LipstickMovie) February 23, 2017

The board also said the film had many sex scenes, thus could not be screened. Many users were astonished how films with explicit kissing and sex scenes were allowed earlier but not allowed for a feminist film.

Director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actor Renuka Shahane slammed the CBFC and shared the letter online. The markers too pledged that they will not bow down to this decision and fight for the release.

Here’s how people lambasted the CBFC after the ban.

Becharay Indian mard. Kitna zulm hota agar unko “lady oriented” drama dekhna perta…. http://t.co/8IdXLxXaTZ — Enyo (@EnyoAtHome) February 23, 2017

At once we talk about gender equality and the next moment CBFC goes on to non-certify films like #lipstickundermyburkha . Utter nonsense!! — Arijit Debbarman (@ardb_1234) February 23, 2017

What bullshit! This proves there exists nepotism and biasness in the industry. #CBFC truly lacks sence of judgement #LipstickUnderMyBurkha — Ranjeeta (@HappyRanjeeta) February 23, 2017

#Lipstickundermyburkha banned for being lady oriented. That means, Dangal and Chak De should’ve been banned for being sports oriented. — Joint Ventur (@JointVentur) February 23, 2017

Why do we continue to hv the CBFC who indulges in Moral Policing & why should #LipstickUnderMyBurkha or any other movie be harrased ? — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) February 23, 2017

@NihalaniPahlaj

You are not there on that chair to certify only the kind of movies your teeny tiny brain can grasp#LipstickUnderMyBurkha — pragati arora (@pragatiaroraa) February 23, 2017

#CBFC refuses to certify #lipstickundermyburkha for its ‘adult’ content. When will it stop acting like the guardian we do not need? — Devlina Ganguly (@DevlinaGanguly) February 23, 2017

@FarOutAkhtar lady orientd & fantsy abve lyf? Well,ladies shud knw dat even lyf is a crime 4 dem, let alone fantasy! #lipstickundermyburkha — Gunjan Sharma (@Gunjan_92) February 23, 2017

My Sincere 🙏🏻 to CBFC for refusing to Certify Prakash Jha’s #LipstickUnderMyBurkha You prove we are a million years behind Stone Age. pic.twitter.com/JYUI6GvJA2 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomined) February 23, 2017

Shame. Big Shame our country! Banning a film like #lipstickundermyburkha won’t stop me from fantasising Sex. @NihalaniPahlaj You FAILED !! http://t.co/FgbRGXXugT — PrekSha JaiN (@PrekShaJaiN19) February 23, 2017

Just a reminder that this is the stuff that CBFC thinks merits a release while #lipstickundermyburkha doesn’t pic.twitter.com/WsiXXl8O53 — Neha Yadav (@JustAnotherNY) February 23, 2017

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha no certificate bcz it has ‘contanious’..

What’s that again #CBFC ? You mean ‘Contagious to women across the nation’? — Riya Zachariah (@RiyaZachariah) February 23, 2017

Are we now calling explicit language ‘audio pornography’ or does the term mean something else entirely?! #lipstickundermyburkha #FoE http://t.co/eUnY7Daawc — Nandita Saikia (@nsaikia) February 23, 2017

I m touched that some1 out there’s being considerate about nt offending females by banning a movie about females #lipstickundermyburkha #smh http://t.co/9KXHwZGgUW — Pallavi Chauhan (@pallavi_chauhan) February 23, 2017

No certification for #lipstickundermyburkha because it is “lady-orientated” ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Fantastic work by #CBFC *Slow clap* — Mrs Dilisha (@DilishaBP) February 23, 2017

CBFC now refuses to clear a film dealing w/ female sexuality ‘cos ladkiyon ko sex ke baare mein nahi sochna chahiye. http://t.co/SHVnx9Xfba — वरुण (@varungrover) February 23, 2017

Oh lordddd Censor Board is just parodying itself with #lipstickundermyburkha . Such classified assholes. — Yeti (@LazyFatYeti) February 23, 2017

A whole new level of sexism by CBFC by refusing ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ certification for it being ‘Lady Oriented’. WTF does that mean? — Vinit Masram (@vinitmasram) February 23, 2017

Time to replace the Bechdel test Is the film lady-oriented?

Is it their fantasy above life? Good, that’s what I want to see — Shruti Ambast (@ShrutiAmbast) February 23, 2017

.@alankrita601‘s film #LipstickUnderMyBurkha that won an award for gender equality is being mansplained over being ‘Lady oriented’. Irony! — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) February 23, 2017

@rixit81 Lady oriented?? Are films supposed to be seen by males only? — …. (@SuzaneNayak) February 23, 2017

Oh no, it’s “lady-oriented”! How can we let such films release in India and corrupt our sanskaars? 😱 http://t.co/kPJubEvRSi — Roshni Chaudhari (@addictedtolace) February 23, 2017

“The story is lady oriented.” Why is this even a line for the reason behind this ridiculous ban? http://t.co/EnnjfoCbhp — Old New (@WordAddict_) February 23, 2017

“Lady oriented” WTF does that mean? And someone tell me what “contanious sexual scenes” means? Because my perverted head is going crazy http://t.co/SCMSbtvOPX — Purple Weed (@The_Purple_Weed) February 23, 2017

“A woman wanting to live on her own terms is a fantasy above life.” – CBFC http://t.co/uYxsfhOb4m — Akhil Varma (@Akhilalltheway) February 23, 2017

We can cut out the sex scenes and abuses but Goddammit Farhan, how dare you make a lady oriented film. That too fantasy above life?? http://t.co/eA1wE0u5Y0 — Dr Roshan R (@pythoroshan) February 23, 2017

“Lady oriented” sinskaari films are against Indian culture, didn’t you know? http://t.co/UucRXXlBlt — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) February 23, 2017

