Twitterati lose their cool after CBFC banned ‘Lipstick under my Burkha’ for being ‘lady oriented’

The specified reasons have led to huge public outcry.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:February 23, 2017 7:39 pm

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is back in the news yet again for all the wrong reasons. Last year, there was a huge furore on social media after the Censor Board suggested over 80 cuts for Udta Punjab and also advised the makers to remove Punjab from the title.

Now, the Censor Board is back again halting the theatrical release of ‘Lipstick under my Burkha’ in India. Among other reasons, the board denied permission saying that the internationally acclaimed film is “lady-oriented”. The feminist film directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, and produced by Prakash Jha has been winning praises worldwide. Recently at the Glasgow Film Fest, organisers had to move the screening to a bigger venue due to huge rush.

People from within and outside the film fraternity charged the board being a ‘hypocrite’ and also alleged that the CBFC’s chief is propagating ‘sanskaari’ and ‘Hindutva’ agenda, every time some of these ridiculous ban were known. This time too as soon as the news spread on social media along with the image of the letter by the CBFC, people lost their mind.

The board also said the film had many sex scenes, thus could not be screened. Many users were astonished how films with explicit kissing and sex scenes were allowed earlier but not allowed for a feminist film.

Director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actor Renuka Shahane slammed the CBFC and shared the letter online. The markers too pledged that they will not bow down to this decision and fight for the release.

Here’s how people lambasted the CBFC after the ban.

