Porn clip displayed on Delhi metro station LED, footage goes viral

Commuters at the Rajiv Chowk metro station in the capital New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) Commuters at the Rajiv Chowk metro station in the capital New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

In a bizarre incident, people travelling by Delhi Metro recently witnessed pornographic videos being played on LED screen that usually airs advertisements. The rather embarrassing incident took place in Rajiv Chowk metro station, one of the busiest stations in the city. Reportedly, while many commuters did not pay heed to what was being played on the giant screens, a few people stopped and recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones. Subsequently, the videos have made it to various social media platforms and are now going viral.

After the viral videos created a lot of buzz on the social media, authorities of DMRC have said a probe has been ordered. According to reports, a probe has been initiated to check whether the footage shared online is authentic or not and also checking who may be responsible for it.

“The DMRC is not aware about this clip. However, this LED screen was under commissioning and testing by private contractor and same is still under commissioning. The work is still not completed. We will check all the details of the testing and commissioning process of the contractor to check whether any such clip was played on the LED screen at Rajiv Chowk station and take adequate safeguards/ Action, the official statement said.

Meanwhile, Netizens took a jibe at the DMRC and slammed it for the incident while many poked fun at the metro authorities. According to social media, the incident took place on April 9, however, the video went viral only recently. The footage is also being shared widely through WhatsApp and other apps.

Porn clip plays on LED screen at Rajiv Chowk station😳. Either someone tampered & hacked Screen or after Ration, someone making Metro cards. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 15, 2017

@DelhiMetro_Rail has found an innovative way to encourage people to use public transport – play porn 😂😂.

Sudhar jaao deshvassio sudhar jaao — tushar (@tushar30006) April 15, 2017

Men queuing up near the LED screen inside Rajiv Chowk on which porn played. Understandable, as Jio free offer ends today. Dhan dana dan 😂 — SaahilMurli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) April 15, 2017

Divided by metro lines, united by porn. ✌ #RajivChowk — A Bharatiyeah Nari (@SharmiliChudail) April 15, 2017

@AmarUjalaNews Please delhi metro let people know show timing so that people can come and enjoy porn shows at metro station. 😜 — Menghani Maniesh (@m2twits) April 15, 2017

Porn Videos Played On LED Screen At Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi. Meanwhile People At #RajivChowk Metro Station… pic.twitter.com/kCq7gKBQ6t — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 15, 2017

I think smone was playin Truth or Dare nd smone bet a lot of money in the heat of moment nd game got out of hand😂#rajivchowk #pornhubchowk — Ms Phelange (@RainaHarpriya) April 15, 2017

Kids watch porn on mobile.

Men watch porn on Laptop.

Legends watch porn on #RajivChowk station Led Screen. — PanKaj KuMar (@Impkreddy) April 15, 2017

Even London metro don’t have such facility like #RajivChowk !!😊 — Divyanshu (@jetsroy) April 15, 2017

Aaj Janta Metro mein nahi platform pe hi rahenge! Rajiv Chowk — Varun Shenoy (@varunshenoy1990) April 15, 2017

After Mia khalifa, Rajiv chowk is the new sensation when it comes to porn. 😂😂😂😝 -Awara — Sohrab Amaan (@Sohrabamaan) April 15, 2017

All Porn Sites Lovers, Don’t Waste Your Data, Just Go To Rajiv Chowk. They Are Playing It For Free. #RajivChowk #NewServiceByDelhiMetro — Nivesh Chauhan (@Nivesh_Chauhan) April 15, 2017

Porn played on LED Screens of Rajeev Chowk Metro Station. What if it ws a Promotional Video of ‘Ration Card Party’ fr upcoming MCD Polls. 😄 — Uwve Oytwe Ugubw 0a™ (@vivoutHARD) April 15, 2017

Porn video played at screen in Delhi’s Connaught Place metro. Actually authorities wanted to put Kamasutra on live for sex starved Delhiites — Debarati Majumder (@debarati_m) April 15, 2017

Guys Chill , this is the new way to promote Public transport in Delhi #delhimetro #Rajivchowk😛😛😛😛 — Mad4You (@madans82) April 15, 2017

Kejriwal planing a dharna at Rajiv Chowk in anticipation of replay of porn Clip …!!! — anuraagtrivedi (@anuraagtrivedi) April 15, 2017

This is not the first porn-related embarrassment for the Delhi Metro. In 2013 many CCTV footage from the metro showing couples in intimate positions found its way on international pornographic sites.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd