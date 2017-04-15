Latest News

Porn clip displayed on Delhi metro station LED, footage goes viral

Netizens took a jibe at the DMRC and slammed it for the incident while many poked fun at the metro authorities.

Updated: April 15, 2017 5:42 pm
delhi metro, delhi metro porn, rajiv chowk, rajiv chowk porn clip, rajiv chowk porn video, delhi metro led screen porn, delhi metro plays porn, delhi metro rajiv chowk porn, india news, delhi news, latest news, viral news, indian express Commuters at the Rajiv Chowk metro station in the capital New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

In a bizarre incident, people travelling by Delhi Metro recently witnessed pornographic videos being played on LED screen that usually airs advertisements. The rather embarrassing incident took place in Rajiv Chowk metro station, one of the busiest stations in the city. Reportedly, while many commuters did not pay heed to what was being played on the giant screens, a few people stopped and recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones. Subsequently, the videos have made it to various social media platforms and are now going viral.

After the viral videos created a lot of buzz on the social media, authorities of DMRC have said a probe has been ordered. According to reports, a probe has been initiated to check whether the footage shared online is authentic or not and also checking who may be responsible for it.

“The DMRC is not aware about this clip. However, this LED screen was under commissioning and testing by private contractor and same is still under commissioning. The work is still not completed. We will check all the details of the testing and commissioning process of the contractor to check whether any such clip was played on the LED screen at Rajiv Chowk station and take adequate safeguards/ Action, the official statement said.

Meanwhile, Netizens took a jibe at the DMRC and slammed it for the incident while many poked fun at the metro authorities. According to social media, the incident took place on April 9, however, the video went viral only recently. The footage is also being shared widely through WhatsApp and other apps.

This is not the first porn-related embarrassment for the Delhi Metro. In 2013 many CCTV footage from the metro showing couples in intimate positions found its way on international pornographic sites.

