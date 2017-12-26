Lalu Prasad Yadav posts ‘handover’ tweet, Twitterati troll him for his ‘flawless’ English

Lalu Prasad Yadav informs Twitterati that his office will be handling his Twitter account, people troll him for the same. (Source: Anjalimpm/Twitter/Express archive) Lalu Prasad Yadav informs Twitterati that his office will be handling his Twitter account, people troll him for the same. (Source: Anjalimpm/Twitter/Express archive)

Recently former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted by a special CBI court in a second case related to the Rs 950-crore fodder scam of the mid-90s. Following the verdict, Yadav was taken into custody and the quantum of punishment will be read out on January 3, 2018. Since, no Internet facilities will be available to the politician, Yadav took to social media to inform people about who would be handling his Twitter account.

“Dear friends! While in jail, My Twitter handle shall be operated by my office in consultation with family. I shall speak my mind through visitors. The fight to preserve the Constitution & protect the rights of vulnerable groups shall go on,” a tweet from Yadav’s account said. Soon, the tweet got several responses from people on social media offering their opinions and views about the present situation of the politician.

Dear friends! While in jail, My Twitter handle shall be operated by my office in consultation with family. I shall speak my mind through visitors. The fight to preserve the Constitution & protect the rights of vulnerable groups shall go on. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 25, 2017

In 2013, Yadav was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail in the first fodder scam case. Due to the conviction, the politician was barred from taking part in elections for 11 years, in line with the Supreme Court order disqualifying convicts jailed for more than two years from contesting for six years after completion of their sentence.

Interestingly, Lalu’s tweet has generated numerous reactions from Twitterati. From telling the leader that he will not be missed to trolling him for formulating such a spectacular tweet, people had a lot to opine. Many even asked whether those handling his account would be “as funny” as the politician himself. Check out some of the reactions here:

Aapka liye kauno badi baat hai jailwa se phunwa karna ! pic.twitter.com/C9B7K2yEQY — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 25, 2017

Razak Khan as Lalu with Asharam & Gurmeet first day in jail.. 😂pic.twitter.com/yrkZeYfeho — LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) December 25, 2017

But will they we as silly and funny as you ? — Pritam Da (@PritamAnuDa) December 25, 2017

He will take care for you lalu jee pic.twitter.com/fx8b1jjpgy — Kishan Jha (@kishanjha3) December 25, 2017

There was no need to tweet this ! One look at the English in the tweet is enough to tell us that its not u who is tweeting! Chalo enjoy the chakki pising & pising & pising #ChaaraChorInJail ! — India 🇮🇳 First (@SeCoolar_Right) December 25, 2017

Preserve the constitution?😂 Aren’t you in jail because you didn’t preserve the constitution?😁 — Anjali (@anjalimpm) December 25, 2017

We r with u sir.

Shall miss ur funny tweets.

Take care…keep warm. — Vaishali✌🏽 (@TimeTideRide) December 25, 2017

This handle is going to improve significantly. — тнє cυríoυѕ (@CuriousPioneer) December 25, 2017

This is making me laugh more than all the combined forwards I’ve got on Whatsapp this year 😂😂😂 — See Ma 💭 (@iGeekyChic) December 25, 2017

According to a report by PTI, the leader is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail and is is entitled to a newspaper and a television. Moreover, visitors can meet the former Bihar chief minister between 8 am and 12 noon during weekdays in line with the jail manual, the report adds.

