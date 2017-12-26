Best of 2017

Lalu Prasad Yadav posts ‘handover’ tweet, Twitterati troll him for his ‘flawless’ English

Lalu Prasad Yadav informs people that his Twitter account will be operated by his office with family’s advice and Twitterati have a lot to say. From telling the leader that he will not be missed, to trolling him for formulating such a spectacular tweet, the post received multiple reactions.

Published: December 26, 2017 10:01 pm
Lalu Prasad Yadav informs Twitterati that his office will be handling his Twitter account, people troll him for the same.
Recently former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted by a special CBI court in a second case related to the Rs 950-crore fodder scam of the mid-90s. Following the verdict, Yadav was taken into custody and the quantum of punishment will be read out on January 3, 2018. Since, no Internet facilities will be available to the politician, Yadav took to social media to inform people about who would be handling his Twitter account.

“Dear friends! While in jail, My Twitter handle shall be operated by my office in consultation with family. I shall speak my mind through visitors. The fight to preserve the Constitution & protect the rights of vulnerable groups shall go on,” a tweet from Yadav’s account said. Soon, the tweet got several responses from people on social media offering their opinions and views about the present situation of the politician.

In 2013, Yadav was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail in the first fodder scam case. Due to the conviction, the politician was barred from taking part in elections for 11 years, in line with the Supreme Court order disqualifying convicts jailed for more than two years from contesting for six years after completion of their sentence.

Interestingly, Lalu’s tweet has generated numerous reactions from Twitterati. From telling the leader that he will not be missed to trolling him for formulating such a spectacular tweet, people had a lot to opine. Many even asked whether those handling his account would be “as funny” as the politician himself. Check out some of the reactions here:

According to a report by PTI, the leader is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail and is is entitled to a newspaper and a television. Moreover, visitors can meet the former Bihar chief minister between 8 am and 12 noon during weekdays in line with the jail manual, the report adds.

