‘They didn’t even call you for swearing-in’: Lalu’s response to Sushil Modi’s jibe is winning Twitter

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi often indulge in war of words on Twitter. This time, they crossed swords over Yogi Adityanath’s appointment as Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister. As Adityanath was sworn in as the CM with BJP chief Amit Shah and even the Prime Minister in attendance, Modi was quick to take a jibe on the former Railways minister. And, known for his witty demeanor, Yadav didn’t mince words either.

On March 19, Modi tweeted to Yadav in Hindi : “@laluprasadrjd Yogi ke banne se itne sadme mei hai ki kya gaali de samajh nahi aa raha hai”, meaning “@laluprasadrjd is in such a state of shock after Yogi was appointed (the CM) that he can’t understand what abuses to hurl”. The 68-years-old Rashtriya Janta Dal leader was quick to respond and tweeted : ‘Tum bhi kaan chidwa lo, sar chilwa lo, vesh badal lo. Shaayad tumhaara kuch bhala ho jaye. Zyaada dukhi mat hona, ee log tumhe shapat grahan mei bhi nahi bulaaya” meaning “You too, get your ears pierced, head shaved and clothes changed. Maybe that will do you good. Dont’ be so sad (for Yadav), these people didn’t even call you for the swearing-in ceremony.”

These are the tweets.

तुम भी कान छिदवा लो, सिर छिलवा लो, वेष बदल लो।शायद तुम्हारा कुछ भला हो जाये। ज्यादा दुःखी मत होना,ई लोग तुम्हें शपथ ग्रहण में भी नही बुलाया http://t.co/1H5Dt8t9Vo — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 19, 2017

@laluprasadrjd योगी के बनने से इतने सदमे में हैं कि क्या गाली दें समझ नहीं आ रहा है । — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) March 19, 2017

The tweets were quick to garner attention on the micro-blogging site.

@laluprasadrjd this conversation looks like two kid brothers fighting and teasing each other .. Funny as well as healthy humour✌🏻@SushilModi — Shuchi Sachdeva (@Shuchi99) March 19, 2017

