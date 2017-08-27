Did Lalu Prasad Yadav tweet photoshopped image of crowd at his ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally?

So, how many people really attended Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Patna rally? (Twitter) So, how many people really attended Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Patna rally? (Twitter)

Photos showing crowd strength have frequently dominated Twitterverse this year. Starting way back in January when people compared crowds at US President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony with that of his predecessor Barack Obama, to the masses of people who gathered recently to welcome actress Sunny Leone in Kochi.

Well, the most recent Twitter buzz on crowds has been generated by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tweet of a photo claiming to show the strength of the crowd and junta at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where he was holding a rally against the BJP, with the slogan “BJP bhagao, desh bachao” on Sunday, August 27. Sharing the dias with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief were SP president Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav tweeted, “No “Face” will stand in front of Lalu’s “Base”. Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao”, along with a photo of the Gandhi Maidan seemingly teeming with people. Turns out, people didn’t bother to count, and simply reposted other images from the ground that showed a huge disparity from what the ex-CM had posted.

No “Face” will stand in front of Lalu’s “Base”. Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao pic.twitter.com/sXoAcpwNKw — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 27, 2017

News agency ANI also tweeted out images of the crowd at different times, which was then used as reference by many to question the veracity of the photo tweeted out by Yadav.

RJD’s Patna rally: Picture taken from same point where Lalu Prasad Yadav’s purported picture was taken; crowd sizes are different. pic.twitter.com/3QuEsBlQua — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017

Soon after Yadav tweeted out the photo, tweeple replied to his post with other photos from the ground. Many called him out for photo editing the picture by juxtaposing Yadav’s photo with that tweeted out by ANI, while some added their own humorous twist to how the ‘Lalu crowds’ came about.

2 week ago Lalu’s son was Dep CM& Lalu was King. Today they r nthing.& Lalu still thinks he can intimidate Modi with fake crowd? #DeshBachao pic.twitter.com/YMI7Wqvnk7 — Paresh Rawal Fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) August 27, 2017

Today in Patna, thanks to Photoshop, Lalu Yadav and his illustrious progeny demonetised the crowd. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) August 27, 2017

Pic1- The original crowd.

Pic 2- After Lalu Yadav’s family entered in. pic.twitter.com/AgKRSuXoDc — Humourcasm (@Humourcasm) August 27, 2017

Now crowd is pouring from the sky at Gandhi Maidan, Patna to fill the depression formed by Lalu ji’s photoshop team. #DeshBachao pic.twitter.com/W2vWWJUk20 — Sagar Mishra (@sagarmishrabjp) August 27, 2017

This person went into technicalities.

Kam se kam photoshop to kisi padhe likhe se karwalete Lalu ji, aapke aas pass sab aapke Beto jaise hi anpadh hai kya pic.twitter.com/vJA8glBWsd — Singh is King (@seeker127) August 27, 2017

And this comparison just had to happen.

Crowd in Lalu Rally

Crowd in sunny leone Road show

?????? pic.twitter.com/uCYcptNmW9 — ??Kavya (@kavyaaki_24) August 27, 2017

This is not the first time an Indian politician has been called out for editing photos, especially those involving crowds.

