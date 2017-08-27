Only in Express

Did Lalu Prasad Yadav tweet photoshopped image of crowd at his ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally?

Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted out a photo of crowds thronging Patna's Gandhi Maidan for his rally against the BJP, but there seems to be a discrepancy with the other photos from the same Sunday event, leading to tweeple questioning - How many people actually attended the RJD chief's rally?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 27, 2017 6:00 pm
lalu prasad yadav, lalu fake tweet, lalu rally, lalu anti bjp rally, lalu photoshopped rally photo, indian express, indian express news So, how many people really attended Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Patna rally? (Twitter)
Related News

Photos showing crowd strength have frequently dominated Twitterverse this year. Starting way back in January when people compared crowds at US President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony with that of his predecessor Barack Obama, to the masses of people who gathered recently to welcome actress Sunny Leone in Kochi.

Well, the most recent Twitter buzz on crowds has been generated by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tweet of a photo claiming to show the strength of the crowd and junta at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where he was holding a rally against the BJP, with the slogan “BJP bhagao, desh bachao” on Sunday, August 27. Sharing the dias with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief were SP president Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav tweeted, “No “Face” will stand in front of Lalu’s “Base”. Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao”, along with a photo of the Gandhi Maidan seemingly teeming with people. Turns out, people didn’t bother to count, and simply reposted other images from the ground that showed a huge disparity from what the ex-CM had posted.

 

News agency ANI also tweeted out images of the crowd at different times, which was then used as reference by many to question the veracity of the photo tweeted out by Yadav.

 

 

Soon after Yadav tweeted out the photo, tweeple replied to his post with other photos from the ground. Many called him out for photo editing the picture by juxtaposing Yadav’s photo with that tweeted out by ANI, while some added their own humorous twist to how the ‘Lalu crowds’ came about.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

This person went into technicalities.

 

 

And this comparison just had to happen.

 

 

This is not the first time an Indian politician has been called out for editing photos, especially those involving crowds.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 27: Latest News