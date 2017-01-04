Lalu Prasad Yadav gave some Bernie Sanders gyaan on Twitter and people are shocked

Lalu Prasad Yadav quote tweeted Bernie Sanders Lalu Prasad Yadav quote tweeted Bernie Sanders

United States senator Bernie Sanders must not have expected an Indian politician sharing his two cents with him on fighting for justice when he tweeted, on January 3, about the blows coming towards the country in 2017, now that the president-elect is business tycoon Donald Trump.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav quote-tweeted Sanders tweet in which he wrote, “We will lose our fights for justice when we are divided or apathetic, and the fights coming this year are far too important to risk that,” and said that this is the reason he suggests to put ego aside and struggle for the right.

“Therefore I always say put ego’s aside to keep fundamentalist at bay & to fight for justice & equality,” he wrote.

Just FYI, Yadav has been extremely vocal about his opinion against demonetisation. In November, he said “Modi ji, you are talking about limited inconvenience for 50 days. Will every individual get Rs 15 lakh each in his/her bank account after the completion of 50 days as promised by you. It would be considered as ‘Fergical strike’ and ‘fake encounter’ of people if they do not get Rs 15 lakhs in their accounts after doing all these exercises.”

People on social media are, however, are quite taken aback by the tweet and the quote. Some even asked him if knew who Sanders was at all.

Take a look at what people had to say.

@laluprasadrjd @IndraniBasu88 Laluji quoting Bernie. OMG I have seen everything now. — Saurabh Datar (@ssdatar) January 3, 2017

@laluprasadrjd do you even know who Sanders is? — suresh Machikere (@machikere) January 3, 2017

@laluprasadrjd @BernieSanders very well said Sir ! These words say a lot if u understand the meaning of it . Lovely 😊 — Imran Ashraf (@immiiAsh) January 3, 2017

@laluprasadrjd is this a hack? — Manish Chauhan (@Manishchauhan2) January 3, 2017

