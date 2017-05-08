Lady IPS officer who clashed with Gorakhpur BJP MLA writes emotional Facebook post; wins over social media

The lady IPS officer Charu Nigam wrote that she got emotional over her senior unexpectedly taking her side, and not because she was weak. (Source: ANI) The lady IPS officer Charu Nigam wrote that she got emotional over her senior unexpectedly taking her side, and not because she was weak. (Source: ANI)

Just hours after making headlines for a video showing IPS officer Charu Nigam getting into a heated argument with a BJP MLA in UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s hometown Gorakhpur and then becoming teary-eyed as her senior officer stood up for her, Nigam has written a very emotional Facebook post expounding on what went through her mind at the time, and thanking people for supporting her.

During the incident, which took place Monday (May 8) morning in the Kareemnagar area of the city, where some people, protesting against a liquor shop. Apparently, Circle Officer Nigam had removed some people protesting against a liquor shop. While the Police claim that the MLA was angry that the people – whom he had asked to stay put till he arrived – had been removed, Aggarwal accused the police officer of high-handedness and rejected her accusations as baseless.

In an ANI video that subsequently went viral, Aggarwal is seen shouting at Nigam. Amid the exchange of words, Nigam took out a handkerchief and wiped her tears, visuals which were captured and telecast by news channels. The police officer later accused the MLA of misbehaving and insulting her. “The MLA misbehaved with me and refused to acknowledge in full public view that he is speaking to a lady police officer,” Nigam said.

#WATCH: IPS Charu Nigam broke down as BJP Gorakhpur (Urban) MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal kept yelling at her ‘don’t cross limits’ (May 7) pic.twitter.com/Ukmw0f3H59 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2017

Nigam is seen getting teary-eyed after her senior officer SP City Ganesh Saha comes into the picture, standing up for the Force. Nigam, who has been named Lady Singham by some media organisations, garnered a lot of support from social media with people applauding her courage for standing up to the MLA and urging her not to cry.

Clarifying the issue, Nigam wrote a post on Facebook addressing her supporters. In the post, she writes that one should not consider her tears her weakness, and she was actually moved by the fact that her senior unexpectedly stood up for her against in that heated moment.

This is her full post:

To everyone who has turned up in my support:

My training hasn’t taught me to be weak. I just did not expect that my SP city Ganesh Saha Sir would outrightly reject the irrational argument and talk about my injury. Before sir came, I was the seniormost officer in police there but when sir came and stood by the force, I got emotional .

Media has taken this stand because everyone of them saw both the incidents and this shows the positivity of media in Gorakhpur. I am thankful to them to have shown the truth with least manipulation .

I believe that good gets good and that’s why I have got the support of the media .

Please stay calm! I am fine and slightly hurt. Nothing to be agitated or worried about .

Regards

Charu

The post is now going viral online, with more supporters coming in and commenting that they are proud of her as well as the Police. At the time of writing, it had garnered thousands of reactions and hundreds of shares.

Here are some of the supportive and encouraging comments her post garnered.

