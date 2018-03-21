Kunal Kemmu gets e-challan from Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet; Twitterati have mixed reactions

Mumbai Police recently taught traffic rules to actor Kunal Kemmu. (Source: File Photo) Mumbai Police recently taught traffic rules to actor Kunal Kemmu. (Source: File Photo)

Back in November, actor Varun Dhawan found himself in a tricky situation when Mumbai Police called him out for violating traffic rules while he tried to oblige a fan with a selfie. Remember the tweet talk, and how it ended with an e-challan? In a similar incident, Mumbai Police reprimanded actor Kunal Kemmu when he was found guilty of riding without a helmet, and sent an e-challan to him too.

However, in this case, it all started when the actor himself tweeted an apology for riding his bike without a helmet. “I have seen this picture out there and honestly, it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn. Apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example!” he wrote.

I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn.apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example! pic.twitter.com/s8mDnmbTsv — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) March 21, 2018

After around one hour of posting the tweet, Mumbai Police tweeted him back with a stern warning and an e-challan. “You love bikes, we love every citizen’s safety. And we wish a regret could avert mishaps! Hope next time the realisation won’t be an afterthought! An e-challan has been dispatched,” Mumbai police tweeted from their official handle.

.@kunalkemmu You love bikes, we love every citizen’s safety. And we wish a regret could avert mishaps! Hope next time the realisation won’t be an afterthought! An e – challan has been dispatched http://t.co/PSZsLZY04b — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2018

Please check the attached details of the challan pic.twitter.com/M6f1CUNwu9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2018

Kemmu graciously accepted his mistake and tweeted back.

Agreed and and accepted🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) March 21, 2018

Twitterati appreciated the unbiased approach of the Mumbai Police. However, there were some who raised questions. Check out the mixed reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

Mumbai @MumbaiPolice is so cool. No bias only action. Kudos — Vivek Nair (@Vivek_17m) March 21, 2018

How come you did not require location or number plate to issue eChallan. For others you always require location and number. — Prakash Sawant (@Prakash_Sawant) March 21, 2018

High time you issue e-challans to countless bikers on Tilak Bridge, Elphinstone Road flyover too. I don’t see any traffic police controlling bikes there. Only cars. Why? They have some special powers which others don’t? — @run (@mitron_mufc) March 21, 2018

What if he was just sitting on a idle bike and posing? Just curious.. — Zaheer Memon (@zaheermemon) March 21, 2018

How come you issue e-challan in this case?

And when rest of us complain with pictures of offenders, you direct us to mumbai traffic department, who in turn never act against the offenders. — sinner man (@sharkehtak) March 21, 2018

When you apologize in a picture and the Mumbai police sees it 😀 — Priyank Deshmukh (@PriyankDeshmukh) March 21, 2018

How about one for this gentleman then? pic.twitter.com/vVQFxTxPgq — Archeet N (@archeetn) March 21, 2018

What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below.

