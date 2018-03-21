Kunal Kemmu gets e-challan from Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet; Twitterati have mixed reactions

Back in November, actor Varun Dhawan found himself in a tricky situation when Mumbai Police called him out for violating traffic rules while he tried to oblige a fan with a selfie. Remember the tweet talk, and how it ended with an e-challan? In a similar incident, Mumbai Police reprimanded actor Kunal Kemmu when he was found guilty of riding without a helmet, and sent an e-challan to him too.
However, in this case, it all started when the actor himself tweeted an apology for riding his bike without a helmet. “I have seen this picture out there and honestly, it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn. Apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example!” he wrote.
I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn.apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example! pic.twitter.com/s8mDnmbTsv
After around one hour of posting the tweet, Mumbai Police tweeted him back with a stern warning and an e-challan. “You love bikes, we love every citizen’s safety. And we wish a regret could avert mishaps! Hope next time the realisation won’t be an afterthought! An e-challan has been dispatched,” Mumbai police tweeted from their official handle.
.@kunalkemmu You love bikes, we love every citizen’s safety. And we wish a regret could avert mishaps! Hope next time the realisation won’t be an afterthought! An e – challan has been dispatched http://t.co/PSZsLZY04b
Please check the attached details of the challan pic.twitter.com/M6f1CUNwu9
Kemmu graciously accepted his mistake and tweeted back.
Agreed and and accepted🙏
Twitterati appreciated the unbiased approach of the Mumbai Police. However, there were some who raised questions. Check out the mixed reactions on the micro-blogging site here.
Mumbai @MumbaiPolice is so cool. No bias only action. Kudos
How come you did not require location or number plate to issue eChallan. For others you always require location and number.
High time you issue e-challans to countless bikers on Tilak Bridge, Elphinstone Road flyover too. I don’t see any traffic police controlling bikes there. Only cars. Why? They have some special powers which others don’t?
What if he was just sitting on a idle bike and posing? Just curious..
How come you issue e-challan in this case?
And when rest of us complain with pictures of offenders, you direct us to mumbai traffic department, who in turn never act against the offenders.
When you apologize in a picture and the Mumbai police sees it 😀
How about one for this gentleman then? pic.twitter.com/vVQFxTxPgq
