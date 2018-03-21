39 Indians killed

Kunal Kemmu gets e-challan from Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet; Twitterati have mixed reactions

Not only does Mumbai Police know how to use pop culture, they are also quick to spot traffic violations on social media. After reprimanding Varun Dhawan earlier, they recently gave Kunal Kemmu an e-challan for riding a bike without a helmet.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 21, 2018 5:35 pm
Mumbai Police recently taught traffic rules to actor Kunal Kemmu. (Source: File Photo)
Back in November, actor Varun Dhawan found himself in a tricky situation when Mumbai Police called him out for violating traffic rules while he tried to oblige a fan with a selfie. Remember the tweet talk, and how it ended with an e-challan? In a similar incident, Mumbai Police reprimanded actor Kunal Kemmu when he was found guilty of riding without a helmet, and sent an e-challan to him too.

However, in this case, it all started when the actor himself tweeted an apology for riding his bike without a helmet. “I have seen this picture out there and honestly, it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn. Apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example!” he wrote.

After around one hour of posting the tweet, Mumbai Police tweeted him back with a stern warning and an e-challan. “You love bikes, we love every citizen’s safety. And we wish a regret could avert mishaps! Hope next time the realisation won’t be an afterthought! An e-challan has been dispatched,” Mumbai police tweeted from their official handle.

Kemmu graciously accepted his mistake and tweeted back.

Twitterati appreciated the unbiased approach of the Mumbai Police. However, there were some who raised questions. Check out the mixed reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below.

