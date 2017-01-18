‘Kumar Vishwas likely to join BJP?’ Manish Sisodia, other AAP leaders have a good laugh on Twitter

AAP ridicules the report that alleges Kumar Vishwas is likely to join BJP AAP ridicules the report that alleges Kumar Vishwas is likely to join BJP

A report published in a national daily alleging that Aam Admi Party leader Kumar Vishwas is likely to join Bhartiya Janata Party before Uttar Pradesh elections has gone viral on social media. According to the report, Vishwas is expected to meet BJP chief Amit Shah before the final announcement and is interested in contesting elections from Sahibabad seat in Ghaziabad district of UP.

This comes on the heels of Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar joining the BJP ahead of the Uttarakhand elections and after Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed to be a born Congressman after leaving BJP and joining the INC.

As suprising as Sidhu’s move was for many, let’s be honest – it’s highly unlikely the reports and rumours around Vishwas can be trusted because the man himself, along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP leader Kapil Mishra and other leaders are having a good laugh over it on social media — mocking the reports in their own way.

“PM ji had said to improve ‘Sense of Humor’, bhakts took it as ‘Sense of Rumor’… Lage Raho!!” tweeted Vishwas. Mishra and Sisodia went a step ahead and joked about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to join Congress after assembly elections and he has met the party’s vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Mishra cracked Netizens up with this tweet that said Shah is going to join AAP!

“I have received the news that the Prime Minister is going to join Congress after UP elections. He has already met Rahul Gandhi,” tweeted Sisodia. “Is Amit Shah joining Aam Aadmi Party? As per some media reports he seems to be trying an appointment with @DrKumarVishwas,” tweeted Mishra.

Good to see that amid the tense situation leading up to the state elections, politicians have managed to hang on to their sense of humour.

But guess what, people believed the report and even started reacting

Sidhu joined Congress. It’s rumoured that Kumar Vishwas wants to join BJP. What next? Rahul Gandhi campaigning for congress instead of BJP? — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 18, 2017

Blow to AAP: Ahead of UP polls, Kumar Vishwas is likely to join BJP http://t.co/uRMq7mD8uf — Manpreet Dhillon (@Manpreet2413) January 18, 2017

Kumar Vishwas may join BJP…!!! This is BIG if true…!!!! @DrKumarVishwas http://t.co/71ZbebM2hI — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) January 18, 2017

How subtly @ArvindKejriwal is making AAP people join BJP, now it’s Kumar Vishwas. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Maithun – HMP (@Being_Humor) January 18, 2017

