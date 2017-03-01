Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt give fitting replies to KRK’s ridiculous tweets on Gurmehar Kaur row

Knock-out tweet! Knock-out tweet!

The Phogat sisters have been talk of the town ever since the movie Dangal got released. Though the ace wrestlers had earlier made headlines with their commendable feats, the movie helped them gain widespread recognition and admiration. However, of late, the Phogat sisters have been in the news for an altogether different thing – for taking on Gurmehar Kaur after placards posted by her supporting Indo-Pak harmony went massively viral in the wrong context.

Along with other noted celebrities like Virender Sehwag, Randeep Hooda and Yogeshwar Dutt, who have expressed their clear disapproval of Kaur’s actions, the Phogat sisters too dived into the scene and responded to Kaur with tweets having a telling effect. Staunch as they are in their stance against Kaur, they even came down on the veteran Javed Akhtar, who in his support to Kaur had termed Dutt as ‘a hardly literate’ wrestler.

While all this attack and counter-attack was going on, KKR, or Kamaal R Khan, who is known for taking on anyone and everyone through his tweets has now taken it head-on with the Phogat sisters and Yogeshwar Dutt. In a fiery tweet, he wrote that a trend is going on of showcasing a false show of patriotism and appeasing the government.

आजकल फर्जी देशभक्ति दिखाकर सरकारी तलवे चाटने की होड़ सी मची हुई है! फिर वो चाहे दो कौड़ी के निर्देशक हो, हीरो हो, या कोई और खिलाड़ी हो!🙈😭 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 28, 2017

Dutt, offended at being labelled as a sycophant, tweeted back to Khan.

लो भाई इन्होंने तो हमारी क़ीमत भी लगा दी. कल तक “Hardly literate” तो थे ही आज “दो कौड़ी” के हो गए । कितना होता है दो कौड़ी? मैंने देखा नहीं pic.twitter.com/mYDmYh6JrD — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) March 1, 2017

Khan even launched a scathing verbal attack on Babita Phogat wondering how did someone who can’t even speak properly get to know about what Kaur said. Babita, not someone who could take insults lying down retorted with a touch of vengeance.

पढ़ लिख कर गद्दारी करने से अच्छा है अनपढ़ रहकर देशभक्त बने और देश के लिए खेलकर देश का नाम रोशन करे… ek bar bolo #hindustanjindabad# http://t.co/Ztc6Mhww52 — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) March 1, 2017

Even Geeta Phogat, terribly upset as she was, sent out a tweet reprimanding Khan.

