KRK claims twitter account hacked after string of abusive posts; are Salman Khan fans to blame?

The abusive tweets were noticed on his profile after the self-proclaimed critic insulted Salman Khan. The abusive tweets were noticed on his profile after the self-proclaimed critic insulted Salman Khan.

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for taking a jibe at famous celebrities and for his ‘infamous’ movie reviews on Twitter. In the past, he has ridiculed several superstars and made derogatory remarks about female actors too. Well, unlike most days, he was slammed on Twitter this time around. What’s funny is that it was not others, but his own tweets making fun of him. And, after all the drama, KRK claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked.

Recently, the self-proclaimed movie critic criticised Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after the teaser of his upcoming Kabir Khan film Tubelight was unveiled on social media.

ALSO READ | This time KRK targets Aamir Khan and Sunny Leone, and their fans can’t handle it!

He also started a poll on the micro-blogging site to know who is the “bad actor” and strangely the results showed Salman Khan.

Survey result- Salman khan is no.1 bad actor in Bollywd so it’s proof that good acting can’t make anyone super star. http://t.co/GcJx2SifI7 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2017

Survey result-According to public 1)SRK 2)Varun 3)Salman khan are top over acting Ki Dukaan in Bollywood. http://t.co/rLblaNE5aS — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2017

Who is bad actor according to you? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 8, 2017

Irked by the poll and his comments on the star, hackers claiming to be Khan’s fans hacked into his profile. The hackers hurled abuses on his wall and also asked Tweeple to retweet his tweet so that KRK’s account could be permanently deleted. The tweets were filled with profanity.

Realising that the account has been hacked, KRK notified his followers about the hack and asked everyone to ignore the profane tweets. He subsequently deleted all the tweets, but not before people ended up saving screengrabs of the mischievous tweets. He also threatened the hackers but even those tweets were deleted later. What’s intriguing is that many others are also wondering if Salman Khan fans were the hackers, if any! What do you think? Take a look at the tweets here.

My Account is hacked so pls ignore all tweets. Trying to get control of my acount. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2017

People on the social media platform slammed him anyway and many thought that this was also a publicity stunt by him.

@kamaalrkhan Lol free ki publicity you must be searching for as now your cheap thrills are hardly getting any damn ! — Rishika (@aadiivaasii) May 9, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Jeesnay bhi yh kiya hai keep it up…..bohut acha kiya.. Ek do Bakwaas meri taraf say bhi likna….. — #Mahirat 🎉🎉 (@alwaysmahirat) May 9, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Waise bhi aapke tweets kaun seriously leta hain kamaal bhai 😀 — AKash (@akash_1984) May 9, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Now your follower count will increase. Congratulations for 4M. — Urvashi (@glimmer318) May 9, 2017

@kamaalrkhan How to know this tweet by KRK or hacker? — Nawaz Tandvi (@NawazTandvi) May 9, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Hacker tweets better than you.. Keep as it is😂 — Bhavik khatiwala (@bhavik4366) May 9, 2017

A similar incident happened a few weeks ago when KRK insulted superstar Mohanlal over the role of Bheem in the movie Mahabharata. The fans including Mallu Cyber Soldiers who hacked KRK’s account to showed their anguish on Facebook and said they will not only hack his profile but stall all avenues of earning revenues.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd