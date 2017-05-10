Latest News

KRK claims twitter account hacked after string of abusive posts; are Salman Khan fans to blame?

KRK aka Kamaal R Khan noticed the abusive tweets and informed his followers that the account has been hacked.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2017 12:21 am
krk, krk twitter, krk twitter hacked, salman khan, salman khan tubelight, krk salman fans hack twitter, salman fans hack krk account, entertainment news, indian express The abusive tweets were noticed on his profile after the self-proclaimed critic insulted Salman Khan.

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for taking a jibe at famous celebrities and for his ‘infamous’ movie reviews on Twitter. In the past, he has ridiculed several superstars and made derogatory remarks about female actors too. Well, unlike most days, he was slammed on Twitter this time around. What’s funny is that it was not others, but his own tweets making fun of him. And, after all the drama, KRK claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked.

Recently, the self-proclaimed movie critic criticised Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after the teaser of his upcoming Kabir Khan film Tubelight was unveiled on social media.

He also started a poll on the micro-blogging site to know who is the “bad actor” and strangely the results showed Salman Khan.

Irked by the poll and his comments on the star, hackers claiming to be Khan’s fans hacked into his profile. The hackers hurled abuses on his wall and also asked Tweeple to retweet his tweet so that KRK’s account could be permanently deleted. The tweets were filled with profanity.

Realising that the account has been hacked, KRK notified his followers about the hack and asked everyone to ignore the profane tweets. He subsequently deleted all the tweets, but not before people ended up saving screengrabs of the mischievous tweets. He also threatened the hackers but even those tweets were deleted later. What’s intriguing is that many others are also wondering if Salman Khan fans were the hackers, if any! What do you think? Take a look at the tweets here.

People on the social media platform slammed him anyway and many thought that this was also a publicity stunt by him.

A similar incident happened a few weeks ago when KRK insulted superstar Mohanlal over the role of Bheem in the movie Mahabharata. The fans including Mallu Cyber Soldiers who hacked KRK’s account to showed their anguish on Facebook and said they will not only hack his profile but stall all avenues of earning revenues.

