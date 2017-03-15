Railways supplied milk to this 5-month-old baby on a train when tweeted out for help

A co-passanger posted the picture of the infant online and asked for help. A co-passanger posted the picture of the infant online and asked for help.

Ministers in the current government are known for their active presence on social media and not just interacting with the masses but also helping those in distress. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has reached out to people on numerous occasions and helped them in crisis — even from her hospital bed, or sometimes even when she was not asked.

But another minister and his ministry too have helped many and won hearts on the Internet — Suresh Prabhu and the Indian Railways. Recently, when a 5-month-old baby needed milk and her parents asked for assistance on Twitter, the railways responded quickly to the plea.

The infant was travelling with her parents in Konkan Railways’ Happa Express and realised there was no milk available in the train. The next stop for the train too was quite far away and the parents panicked. A co-passenger Sneha Bhapat reached out to her friends and one of them Anagha Nikam shared the picture of the baby online and asked for help.

In no time Konkan Railways replied and asked for the PNR number. Once supplied by the information, the railways informed that the milk was arranged. The passenger in distress was asked to come off the coach and collect the food at Kolad station.

Later, Nikam shared another picture of the little one identified as Kartiki and said she was “so lucky” as she got the milk and thanked the minister and Prabhu for their actions.

