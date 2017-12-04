Kochi Metro asked people to give mascot elephant a name; Internet users suggest ‘Kummanam’

It seems that when one Facebook user came up with the BJP leader’s name for Kochi Metro’s mascot and his suggestion happened to have resonated with many.(Source: Kochi Metro/Facebook, File Photo) It seems that when one Facebook user came up with the BJP leader’s name for Kochi Metro’s mascot and his suggestion happened to have resonated with many.(Source: Kochi Metro/Facebook, File Photo)

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kochi metro rail and took a ride with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan, another person who joined the maiden ride was Kummanan Rajasekharan, who is Kerala BJP president. While many, including ministers, wondered how Rajasekharan got an invite, others, especially those on the Internet, were quick to deem him the ‘first commoner to take a ride on Kochi metro for free’. That was in June, this year. Cut to present, when Kochi Metro officials took to its Facebook page to ask people to come up with names for the mascot. And guess what many Facebook users thought would be the apt name?

While you are busy guessing, here’s a little trivia: The mascot of Kochi metro rail is an illustration of an adorable blue baby elephant with wings and a nettipattam (a golden head covering that elephants are adorned with during festivals). And when Kochi Metro put up a poster looking for names for the mascot because regular names for baby elephants in Kerala, like ‘Appu’, ‘Kuttan’, etc. would not really go along well with its ‘status’, people on Facebook seem to have had just that one name in their minds: Kummanam Rajasekharan.

It seems that when one Facebook user came up with the BJP leader’s name, his suggestion happened to have resonated with many. Many have guessed that this instant connection with the BJP leader’s name is with reference to his ride on the Metro ride when Modi had come.

