Kiran Bedi tweets fake picture of monuments lit up in tricolour, gets trolled on Twitter

The picture is fake and no monument other than Burj Khalifa was lit up in orange, green and white

By: Trends Desk | Published:January 28, 2017 8:32 pm
On January 26, India celebrated its 68th Republic Day. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade and world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in UAE, lit up on Wednesday night in tricolours – saffron, white and green – on the eve of R-Day. But believe it when we say it, it was the only building outside India which lit up in tricolour.

However, Lieutenant Governor of Puducheery Kiran Bedi tweeted a picture with monument like the Big Ben, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Twin Towers, Statue of Liberty lit up in tricolour. “Fantastic. Jai Hind,” she wrote with the picture. As you may have understood, the picture is fake and no monument other than Burj Khalifa was lit up in orange, green and white. The fake picture was doing the rounds on WhatsApp.

We’re not sure of the intentions behind sharing the picture, whether she believed the picture was real or it was an act patriotism but she is being trolled on Twitter for the same. “Parents are the biggest target market of these WhatsApp forwards,” wrote a user. “Someone please uninstall her WhatsApp,” wrote another.

