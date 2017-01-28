Kiran Bedi tweets fake picture of monuments lit up in tricolour, gets trolled on Twitter

Kiran Bedi gets trolled on Twitter Kiran Bedi gets trolled on Twitter

On January 26, India celebrated its 68th Republic Day. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade and world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in UAE, lit up on Wednesday night in tricolours – saffron, white and green – on the eve of R-Day. But believe it when we say it, it was the only building outside India which lit up in tricolour.

However, Lieutenant Governor of Puducheery Kiran Bedi tweeted a picture with monument like the Big Ben, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Twin Towers, Statue of Liberty lit up in tricolour. “Fantastic. Jai Hind,” she wrote with the picture. As you may have understood, the picture is fake and no monument other than Burj Khalifa was lit up in orange, green and white. The fake picture was doing the rounds on WhatsApp.

We’re not sure of the intentions behind sharing the picture, whether she believed the picture was real or it was an act patriotism but she is being trolled on Twitter for the same. “Parents are the biggest target market of these WhatsApp forwards,” wrote a user. “Someone please uninstall her WhatsApp,” wrote another.

Sample these.

The reason why BJP got only 3 seats in Delhi Elections. pic.twitter.com/9Gq9tlYU5d — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 27, 2017

Parents are the biggest target market of these WhatsApp forwards http://t.co/yd1mBUXATs — mediocre gandhi (@mediocregandhi) January 27, 2017

Someone please uninstall her WhatsApp ! pic.twitter.com/agwdeWMhNP — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) Ma’am, Wall of China? These pictures by @thekiranbedi are as original as her claims of towing Indira Gandhi’s vehicles — away from facts. pic.twitter.com/Z0ztEF1yUF — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 27, 2017 href=”http://twitter.com/KyaUkhaadLega/status/825033035934339076″>January 27, 2017

@thekiranbedi Martians are also not behind… Mars image taken yesterday by NASA pic.twitter.com/WwsXiqVXt5 — Dinesh B (@dineshbb2016) January 27, 2017

@thekiranbedi when IPS becomes Dumb

ths is example — SaiPrasad 🇮🇳 (@saiprasadsunny5) January 27, 2017

@thekiranbedi Transformin India by Adobe Photoshop: Since 2014 😂😂😂 — Abhi!! (@IGAbhi) January 27, 2017

@sachi9cat @thekiranbedi I know these are fake 😜 … Bedi mam , don’t believe whatever received through WhatsApp n internet .. — Angry Squid (@ShakyGeekyDolt) January 27, 2017

@thekiranbedi My God! And you are a Governor? Seriously! — fullstophere (@sridhardoss) January 27, 2017

@thekiranbedi atleast in NY they’d never project another flag on statue of liberty. its an american symbol — ॐRameshॐ (@rameshnswamy) January 27, 2017

