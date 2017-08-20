Kiran Bedi replies to Twitterati’s objection to her night ride, sans helmet, in Puducherry

No matter where she might be, Kiran Bedi is known to stir things up, and that is exactly what she did in a bid to assess women’s safety in the Union Territory of Puducherry, of which she is the Lieutenant Governor. Bedi went incognito for a patrolling session on the streets of Puducherry, riding pillion on a scooter, with her dhupatta/shawl covering her head and face. She shared her experience later on Twitter with a photo and video of the patrolling, with the caption, “Found Puducherry reasonably safe at night. But will be improved. Also urge people to connect with PCR,100/ & inform their concerns..”
Now, as much as the novel step by the LG was applauded by Netizens, there were many who pointed out that Bedi and her companion were riding without helmets, and thus not following the rules. But not one to be unnerved by pointed questions and reprimands, Bedi took to the micriblogging site to respond, saying, “Not wearing helmet was a careful choice. Both wanted to appear vulnerable & wanted to see how we women driving a scooty at nite r looked at”.
Not wearing helmet was a careful choice. Both wanted to appear vulnerable & wanted to see how we women driving a scooty at nite r looked at http://t.co/SkGfvQlBR6
— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017
Well, not sure if that reasoning would cut the mustard with Netizens, but if anyone can take care of herself against goons, there’s no denying that Bedi can.
And in case you’ve missed it, here are the tweets Bedi had posted the day before.
From a midnight incognito #Suraksha Round to the 6AM weekend #Swachh Round… pic.twitter.com/qn9OVZYYod
— Lt. Gov. Puducherry (@LGov_Puducherry) August 19, 2017
Found Puducherry reasonably safe at night. But will be improved.
Also urge people to connect with PCR,100/ & inform their concerns.. http://t.co/sFJHin0FgH
— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017
A clip of Night Round done ‘incognito’ to check how safe was it for women++during late night hours.
Helped identify areas for improvement.. pic.twitter.com/1BeMsL1JQX
— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017
In reaction to these tweets, some of the censorious reactions included, “Rules and regulations for common citizens… They don’t apply to politicians in general and LG in particular”, “It’s good nd appreciative action but it wud b better if atleast rider wears helmet too”, among others.
On a lighter note you should have been booked for riding without helmet.
— J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) August 19, 2017
Everything is OK where is ur helmet madam? If Ruling people doesn’t following the safety rules , then who will?
— deepak kannan (@deepakkannan1) August 19, 2017
Respected @thekiranbedi Ma’am, My humble request to the rider and you to wear a helmet.Your safety is also important. @Ahmedshabbir20
— Antony Rubin (@AntonyRubin) August 19, 2017
It’s good nd appreciative action but it wud b better if atleast rider wears helmet too.
— ???? ???????? (@manish34) August 19, 2017
Good…. But No helmet… LG’s Late night Safari with full security (not everyone that much lucky to roam around with moving CCTV )….
— Saurabh (@Saurabh_jain_9) August 19, 2017
Rules and regulations for common citizens
They don’t apply to politicians in general and LG in particular
— Sury Vedula (@Sundance128) August 19, 2017
Why no Helmets. What are we intend to protect without following rules. I appreciate your efforts and good to see you in action.
— Jijith.N.S (@jijithns) August 19, 2017
What do you think of Kiran Bedi’s initiative? Tell us in the comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 20, 2017 at 5:34 pmThe vulnerable are not those who ride scooters but other women. She should go like them as a pedestrian. In any city at midnight, if any woman walks home at night alone, she will be prey to night elements. How's she going to strike fear among those ruffians who take advantage of lonely nights and lonely women on the streets?Reply
- Aug 20, 2017 at 5:33 pmSuch a piece of self eulogising . This is not your north india this is south and safe.Reply
- Aug 20, 2017 at 5:29 pmThought wearing helmet made one in cognito.Reply
- Aug 20, 2017 at 5:22 pmWhat utter rubbish, wanted to look vulnerable and see how women are perceived driving a scooty at night? Bedi needs to come up with better excuses. Not everyone is a bhakt in indiaReply
- Aug 20, 2017 at 5:06 pmTell Kiran Bedi to stop BS. Follow the rule. Stop making excuses. Stop looking for publicity.Reply
- Load More Comments