Kiran Bedi replies to Twitterati’s objection to her night ride, sans helmet, in Puducherry

No matter where she might be, Kiran Bedi is known to stir things up, and that is exactly what she did in a bid to assess women’s safety in the Union Territory of Puducherry, of which she is the Lieutenant Governor. Bedi went incognito for a patrolling session on the streets of Puducherry, riding pillion on a scooter, with her dhupatta/shawl covering her head and face. She shared her experience later on Twitter with a photo and video of the patrolling, with the caption, “Found Puducherry reasonably safe at night. But will be improved. Also urge people to connect with PCR,100/ & inform their concerns..”

Now, as much as the novel step by the LG was applauded by Netizens, there were many who pointed out that Bedi and her companion were riding without helmets, and thus not following the rules. But not one to be unnerved by pointed questions and reprimands, Bedi took to the micriblogging site to respond, saying, “Not wearing helmet was a careful choice. Both wanted to appear vulnerable & wanted to see how we women driving a scooty at nite r looked at”.

Not wearing helmet was a careful choice. Both wanted to appear vulnerable & wanted to see how we women driving a scooty at nite r looked at http://t.co/SkGfvQlBR6 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017

Well, not sure if that reasoning would cut the mustard with Netizens, but if anyone can take care of herself against goons, there’s no denying that Bedi can.

And in case you’ve missed it, here are the tweets Bedi had posted the day before.

Found Puducherry reasonably safe at night. But will be improved.

Also urge people to connect with PCR,100/ & inform their concerns.. http://t.co/sFJHin0FgH — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017

A clip of Night Round done ‘incognito’ to check how safe was it for women++during late night hours.

Helped identify areas for improvement.. pic.twitter.com/1BeMsL1JQX — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017

In reaction to these tweets, some of the censorious reactions included, “Rules and regulations for common citizens… They don’t apply to politicians in general and LG in particular”, “It’s good nd appreciative action but it wud b better if atleast rider wears helmet too”, among others.

On a lighter note you should have been booked for riding without helmet. — J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) August 19, 2017

Everything is OK where is ur helmet madam? If Ruling people doesn’t following the safety rules , then who will? — deepak kannan (@deepakkannan1) August 19, 2017

Respected @thekiranbedi Ma’am, My humble request to the rider and you to wear a helmet.Your safety is also important. @Ahmedshabbir20 — Antony Rubin (@AntonyRubin) August 19, 2017

It’s good nd appreciative action but it wud b better if atleast rider wears helmet too. — ???? ???????? (@manish34) August 19, 2017

Good…. But No helmet… LG’s Late night Safari with full security (not everyone that much lucky to roam around with moving CCTV )…. — Saurabh (@Saurabh_jain_9) August 19, 2017

Rules and regulations for common citizens

They don’t apply to politicians in general and LG in particular — Sury Vedula (@Sundance128) August 19, 2017

Why no Helmets. What are we intend to protect without following rules. I appreciate your efforts and good to see you in action. — Jijith.N.S (@jijithns) August 19, 2017

What do you think of Kiran Bedi’s initiative? Tell us in the comments below.

