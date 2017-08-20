Only in Express

Kiran Bedi replies to Twitterati’s objection to her night ride, sans helmet, in Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor, Puducherry, Kiren Bedi had conducted an incognito night patrol on a two-wheeler, but while many appreciated the move, there were those who questioned her choice of defying traffic rules and not wearing a helmet. Bedi took to Twitter to respond to the all those who questioned her decision to go sans helmet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2017 5:05 pm
kiran bedi, kiran bedi scooter, kiran bedi pondicherry, kiran bedi puducherry, kiran bedi night patrol scooter, kiran bedi no helmet, Kiran Bedi said the decision to go without a helmet was a “careful choice”. (Source: Lt Gov Puducherry/Twitter)
No matter where she might be, Kiran Bedi is known to stir things up, and that is exactly what she did in a bid to assess women’s safety in the Union Territory of Puducherry, of which she is the Lieutenant Governor. Bedi went incognito for a patrolling session on the streets of Puducherry, riding pillion on a scooter, with her dhupatta/shawl covering her head and face. She shared her experience later on Twitter with a photo and video of the patrolling, with the caption, “Found Puducherry reasonably safe at night. But will be improved. Also urge people to connect with PCR,100/ & inform their concerns..”

Now, as much as the novel step by the LG was applauded by Netizens, there were many who pointed out that Bedi and her companion were riding without helmets, and thus not following the rules. But not one to be unnerved by pointed questions and reprimands, Bedi took to the micriblogging site to respond, saying, “Not wearing helmet was a careful choice. Both wanted to appear vulnerable & wanted to see how we women driving a scooty at nite r looked at”.

 

 

Well, not sure if that reasoning would cut the mustard with Netizens, but if anyone can take care of herself against goons, there’s no denying that Bedi can.

And in case you’ve missed it, here are the tweets Bedi had posted the day before.

 

In reaction to these tweets, some of the censorious reactions included, “Rules and regulations for common citizens… They don’t apply to politicians in general and LG in particular”, “It’s good nd appreciative action but it wud b better if atleast rider wears helmet too”, among others.

 

What do you think of Kiran Bedi’s initiative? Tell us in the comments below.

  1. P
    P Vinayagam
    Aug 20, 2017 at 5:34 pm
    The vulnerable are not those who ride scooters but other women. She should go like them as a pedestrian. In any city at midnight, if any woman walks home at night alone, she will be prey to night elements. How's she going to strike fear among those ruffians who take advantage of lonely nights and lonely women on the streets?
    Reply
  2. R
    raj
    Aug 20, 2017 at 5:33 pm
    Such a piece of self eulogising . This is not your north india this is south and safe.
    Reply
  3. Y
    Yati
    Aug 20, 2017 at 5:29 pm
    Thought wearing helmet made one in cognito.
    Reply
  4. A
    Ameya Manjrekar
    Aug 20, 2017 at 5:22 pm
    What utter rubbish, wanted to look vulnerable and see how women are perceived driving a scooty at night? Bedi needs to come up with better excuses. Not everyone is a bhakt in india
    Reply
  5. P
    preenja
    Aug 20, 2017 at 5:06 pm
    Tell Kiran Bedi to stop BS. Follow the rule. Stop making excuses. Stop looking for publicity.
    Reply
