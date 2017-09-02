Kiran Bedi shares APJ Abdul Kalam’s ‘worn-out’ chappals to shed light on his simplicity

Former president APJ Abdul Kalam was one of the most respected leaders of India, who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. A scientist and science administrator, he was closely involved in developing the civilian space programme, military missiles and was also given the tag of the ‘Missile Man of India’. An epitome of knowledge and wisdom, he often focused on making the planet a better place for youngsters.

It is also known that Kalam was an incredibly down-to-earth, and chose to lead a simple life despite having all the privileges at his end. Shedding light on the fact, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi shared a rare belonging of the former president on Twitter. Stressing on how he didn’t care about luxurious living at all, she shared a picture of his “worn-out” chappals and wrote: “These Chappals of Dr Kalam were in the suitcase of his last journey to Shillong. ( See how worn out they were and had even been repaired)”

These Chappals of Dr Kalam were in the suitcase of his last journey to Shillong. ( See how worn out they were and had even been repaired) pic.twitter.com/XjJoxBjhNE — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) September 1, 2017

Her tweet soon garnered more than 800 retweets and almost 3,000 likes. Twitterati couldn’t help but cherish one of his last belongings and sent in hundreds of heartfelt messages. While one user wrote, “Someone should learn simplicity from this person. A true gem that India was fortunate enough to have,” another one said: “Rarely a soul of the stature of Dr Abdul Kalam descends on this mortal earth who gained respect for simplicity not for being the President.”

Rich must live so simply that poor may simply live. He has lived that . — Avanish Rai (@iAvanishRai) September 1, 2017

Someone should learn simplicity from this person.A true gem that India was fortunate enough to have. — Amit Gautam (@agautam1052) September 1, 2017

Rarely a soul of the stature of Dr Abdul Kalam descends on this mortal earth who gained respect for simplicity not for being the President. — Bishwa Kalyan Pati (@Bishwa7476) September 1, 2017

Mr kalam is big loss for india.. We missed a lot of lessons which can be learnt from him.. with tears in eye.. his soul RIP — Avanish Dwivedi (@avanish_dwivedi) September 2, 2017

Whenever i feel hatred towards Indian Muslims ,This mans picture comes to my mind.Then i would realise i was thinking bad.What a man. — Jithin Thankaraj (@JithinThankaraj) September 1, 2017

Such an inspiring post, isn’t it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

