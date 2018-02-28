Kim Kardashian’s India magazine cover in a sari sparks online debate, but what’s really wrong in it?

People on social media cannot fathom why it had to be Kim Kardashian and not an Indian model on the cover of the Indian edition of this fashion magazine. (Source: AP) People on social media cannot fathom why it had to be Kim Kardashian and not an Indian model on the cover of the Indian edition of this fashion magazine. (Source: AP)

Kim Kardashian West’s is a global fashion and lifestyle brand in her own right. The reality television personality, who has quite a following in India as well, was recently featured on the cover of Vogue India magazine’s March 2018 issue, where she was seen wearing a one-shouldered flaming red sari dress from Jean Paul Gaultier. She was also seen wearing a pale gold shimmer mini with a tulle train from Falguni and Shane Peacock. And though she did carry off the risque sari dress and the Anita Dongre lehenga with panache, her presence on the magazine’s cover has not gone down too well with people on social media.

Much like the criticism that had surfaced when her half-sister and model Kendall Jenner appeared on the cover of a leading magazine in India last year, people on social media cannot fathom why it had to be Kim Kardashian and not an Indian model on the cover.

“I can’t believe @VOGUEIndia featured Kim Kardashian on their cover as if we don’t see her featured on a different magazine every day. India’s vogue should embrace and feature their own south Asian women instead of choosing someone from pop culture,” wrote one person, while another wrote, “kim kardashian?? in a lehenga?? on the cover of vogue india?? when so many beautiful south asian women exist??”

However, standing as we are in the midst of globalisation, such criticism does sound hollow, and if one might add, even myopic. Featuring an international celebrity like Kardashian on the cover of an International magazine’s India edition should not really come across as this surprising or incomprehensible. We too have had our Indian actors like Priyanka Chopra feature on the cover on international magazines like Harper’s Bazaar or Lisa Haydon on Marie Claire. And if they have been celebrated then this should too. Some, understanding this, questioned the same and wrote, “What is the problem really with Kim Kardashian wearing a lehenga? I don’t get it.”

These are some of the reactions.

so many pretty Indian models out there and Vogue India somehow chooses kendall jenner and kim kardashian for their covers. How hard is it to have Indian women represent Indian culture. — n (@nxvyaa) February 27, 2018

I don’t mind kim on @VOGUEIndia cover but the problem is that the photographer, the clothes, the makeup artist, the hair stylist, none of them are Indian. It could have been an opportunity to showcase Indian talent to the world but…. #VogueIndia #KimKardashian — jasmine (@jasmine46920771) February 27, 2018

I have nothing against Kim Kardashian but @VOGUEIndia is really doing itself a disservice by continually neglecting to portrait brown women in their “magazine”— you’re perpetuating a detrimental cycle of underrepresentation. Stop white washing your own damn culture. — Aditi Prasad (@P_diti) February 27, 2018

No shade on the Kardashians.. but like y’all seriously couldn’t find an INDIAN for the cover? First Kendall & now Kim? 🙄 @VOGUEIndia — Jenny (@jennymarie_93) February 27, 2018

I can’t believe @VOGUEIndia featured Kim Kardashian on their cover as if we don’t see her featured on a different magazine every day. India’s vogue should embrace and feature their own south Asian women instead of choosing someone from pop culture — fari (@fariiihaa) February 27, 2018

kim kardashian?? in a lehenga?? on the cover of vogue india?? when so many beautiful south asian women exist?? — sabah,, 쫑♡ (@127muses) February 27, 2018

Some even had a problem with her wearing a lehenga and felt Kardashian was culture appropriation

the issue with vogue india putting kim kardashian on the cover is not the fact that’s she’s a white woman like magazines try to be international and get big names on their covers all the time and they’ve had plenty of brown women before but,, why is she wearing a lehenga — ia (@churroknj) February 27, 2018

Umm Kim k for vogue India? Wearing a lehenga ? 🙃 — 🦋 (@blondezaynstans) February 27, 2018

Some appreciated the look.

What is the problem really with Kim Kardashian wearing a lehenga? I don’t get it. — Purva Sawant (@purvasawant) February 27, 2018

