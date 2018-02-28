Kim Kardashian’s India magazine cover in a sari sparks online debate, but what’s really wrong in it?

  • Associate Sponsor
Reality television personality Kim Kardashian recently featured on the cover of a fashion magazine in India, wearing a one-shouldered flaming red sari dress from Jean Paul Gaultier. Although the fashionista did pull off the attire with panache, many on social media do not seem pleased with it.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: February 28, 2018
Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian latest photos, Kim Kardashian fashion, Kim Kardashian Vogue cover, Kim Kardashian Vogue India, Kim Kardashian photoshoot, Kim Kardashian Indian style, twitter reactions on Kim Kardashian magazine cover, indian express, indian express news People on social media cannot fathom why it had to be Kim Kardashian and not an Indian model on the cover of the Indian edition of this fashion magazine. (Source: AP)
Kim Kardashian West’s is a global fashion and lifestyle brand in her own right. The reality television personality, who has quite a following in India as well, was recently featured on the cover of Vogue India magazine’s March 2018 issue, where she was seen wearing a one-shouldered flaming red sari dress from Jean Paul Gaultier. She was also seen wearing a pale gold shimmer mini with a tulle train from Falguni and Shane Peacock. And though she did carry off the risque sari dress and the Anita Dongre lehenga with panache, her presence on the magazine’s cover has not gone down too well with people on social media.

Much like the criticism that had surfaced when her half-sister and model Kendall Jenner appeared on the cover of a leading magazine in India last year, people on social media cannot fathom why it had to be Kim Kardashian and not an Indian model on the cover.

“I can’t believe @VOGUEIndia featured Kim Kardashian on their cover as if we don’t see her featured on a different magazine every day. India’s vogue should embrace and feature their own south Asian women instead of choosing someone from pop culture,” wrote one person, while another wrote, “kim kardashian?? in a lehenga?? on the cover of vogue india?? when so many beautiful south asian women exist??”

However, standing as we are in the midst of globalisation, such criticism does sound hollow, and if one might add, even myopic. Featuring an international celebrity like Kardashian on the cover of an International magazine’s India edition should not really come across as this surprising or incomprehensible. We too have had our Indian actors like Priyanka Chopra feature on the cover on international magazines like Harper’s Bazaar or Lisa Haydon on Marie Claire. And if they have been celebrated then this should too. Some, understanding this, questioned the same and wrote, “What is the problem really with Kim Kardashian wearing a lehenga? I don’t get it.”

These are some of the reactions.

Some even had a problem with her wearing a lehenga and felt Kardashian was culture appropriation

Some appreciated the look.

