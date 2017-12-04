Top Stories

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar silences trolls for ‘discovering’ she is Muslim – ’47 yrs late’!

Born as Nakhat Khan in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Khushbu Sundar, or Khushboo, has worked in around 200 films in multiple regional languages. While trolls alleged that she had hidden her real identity of being a Muslim, not only is that false, but she herself had tweeted it out in October when she was faced with a similar 'allegation'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2017 9:02 pm
khushbu sundar, khushboo, kakhat khan, khushbu actor muslim, south actor khushbu muslim identity, indian express, khushbu trolled for religion Khushbu Sundar had a fitting reply to trolls who tried to prove she hid her real identity as a Muslim. (Source: @khushbusundar/ Twitter)
Related News

South Indian actress and national spokesperson for the Congress party, Khushbu Sundar is being trolled for her name. Online bullies have targeted the actress turned politician alleging she has ‘hidden’ her real identity to make political gains. But calling them out and that too in style, the southern star today tweeted out, saying “YES I AM A KHAN,” asking trolls to wake up to face a 47-year-old fact.

Born Nakhat Khan in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Khushbu Sundar – or Khushboo as she is known – has worked in around 200 films in multiple regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and even Hindi. While the trolls alleged she hid her real identity of being a Muslim, it is no secret in Tamil Nadu, where her fans even had built a temple in her honour.

From alleging that she hid her religion to claiming that she’s from Pakistan, the trolls have been quite vicious in their attack.

But the actress had a great comeback, taking jibes at how they were “47 years late” in making the discovery. “Fools, that’s my name given to me by my parents…AND YES I AM A KHAN…NOW WHAT?” she asked.

This is not the first time those supporting Opposition parties attacked her on the basis of her religion. In fact, earlier in October, she had a similar response to those trolling her for her name. This is what she said:

Well, the actor’s fitting response to her trolls yet again won people over online. Here’s what fans had to say about her reply:

Online trolling, sadly, has become a disagreeable trend now. Sitting behind the computer and mobile screens, these bullies target anyone by using anonymity as a shield. Often, celebrities fall prey to these bullies for everything – from body-shaming to attacking them for their religion.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 04: Latest News