Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar silences trolls for ‘discovering’ she is Muslim – ’47 yrs late’!

South Indian actress and national spokesperson for the Congress party, Khushbu Sundar is being trolled for her name. Online bullies have targeted the actress turned politician alleging she has ‘hidden’ her real identity to make political gains. But calling them out and that too in style, the southern star today tweeted out, saying “YES I AM A KHAN,” asking trolls to wake up to face a 47-year-old fact.

Born Nakhat Khan in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Khushbu Sundar – or Khushboo as she is known – has worked in around 200 films in multiple regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and even Hindi. While the trolls alleged she hid her real identity of being a Muslim, it is no secret in Tamil Nadu, where her fans even had built a temple in her honour.

From alleging that she hid her religion to claiming that she’s from Pakistan, the trolls have been quite vicious in their attack.

Yesteryear actress & Congress’ national spokesperson Nakhat Khan (@khushsundar) caught spreading lies. Vadnagar station was built in 1887. Hope Ms. Khan’s inherent hatred for the BJP & Modi will be set aside for facts & an apology will be in the offing. #GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/HbTbJpN7gl — I.B.T.L (@IndiaBTL) December 3, 2017

And some ppl in TN (maybe just #PaidFans or white-skin-philes or plain idiots) built temple for this mediocre actress nakhat ‘khan’.

Time are changing though & fast changing.. 🙏 — bharateeyan (@manu_bhaarat) December 3, 2017

Her ancestors were born in the punjab state of pakistan where Ajmal kasab the dreaded islamic terrorist was too born.kasab was overtly anti hindu jihadi who killed scores of hindus in mumbai.But some r clever coverts. — v.vijaya krishna (@lakshmiputra) December 4, 2017

By the way Nakhat Khan, why do you call them fool? They haven’t done anything foolish. Infact you need to thank them for reminding you of your actual name. — Praveensarathram (@Praveensarathra) December 4, 2017

But the actress had a great comeback, taking jibes at how they were “47 years late” in making the discovery. “Fools, that’s my name given to me by my parents…AND YES I AM A KHAN…NOW WHAT?” she asked.

Some trollers have made a discovery about me..my name is #NakhatKhan.. Eureka!!! Fools that’s my name given to me by my parents.. AND YES I AM A KHAN..NOW WHAT???late bloomers,wake up..u are 47 yrs late..🤣🤣🤣🤣 — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) December 4, 2017

This is not the first time those supporting Opposition parties attacked her on the basis of her religion. In fact, earlier in October, she had a similar response to those trolling her for her name. This is what she said:

Hey bhakts..u guys hve seriously gone nuts..my name is NAKHAT KHAN n I hvnt changed it.. so if u r discovering it now,must say u r too slow🤣 — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) October 24, 2017

N if u nd mre in a film style,den I say..My name is KHAN..NAKHAT KHAN..AND I AM NOT A TERRORIST BUT A VERY PROUD INDIAN..INDIA IS MY COUNTRY — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) October 24, 2017

At least get my spelling right Mr.Murugadhas..er..what??..it is Mrs.Nakhat Sundar..n yes KHAN is my family name..u just discovered??🤣🤣🤣😉😉😉 http://t.co/x1kLHfhz4I — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) October 30, 2017

Well, the actor’s fitting response to her trolls yet again won people over online. Here’s what fans had to say about her reply:

@khushsundar You are a STRONGEST soul that I’ve never seen in my life,Ma’am !! Ignore those haters!!

I just love the way you spread love & positivities to all the people around the globe! So much love from Malaysia 😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Monisha Ilangovan (@kajalnisha98) December 4, 2017

Both r a very unique name #Nakhatkhan n d one n only our own #khushbu… — Jerisherin (@jerinausherin) December 4, 2017

Now people get to know their fav actor’s names #josephVijay #NakhatKhan 😂😂😂all thanks to #sanghis BTW NakhatKhan…beautiful name. Sounds better than the 3 khans we know😍😍😍 more power to you mam. Love you so much. Hope you contest in 2019. #Vishal😍😍😍😍 — Humanity (@Humanit18553532) December 4, 2017

Online trolling, sadly, has become a disagreeable trend now. Sitting behind the computer and mobile screens, these bullies target anyone by using anonymity as a shield. Often, celebrities fall prey to these bullies for everything – from body-shaming to attacking them for their religion.

