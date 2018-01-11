‘Cant recognise her at all’, Twitterati crack jokes as Karan Johar shares Akshay Kumar’s pic to introduce Parineeti Chopra

Karan Johar later aplogised and shared the picture of Parineeti Chopra and not Akshay Kumar while announcing the female lead of his upcoming film, Kesari. (Source: Kunnu_kick/Twitter) Karan Johar later aplogised and shared the picture of Parineeti Chopra and not Akshay Kumar while announcing the female lead of his upcoming film, Kesari. (Source: Kunnu_kick/Twitter)

It is fairly common for film directors to use social media as a platform to make announcements regarding their films. They often reveal launch dates, names of the cast and even share the first look of the actors to keep the fans updated about the film. While it does help in reaching out to a wider audience, it also means that any goof up on their part will also not go unnoticed. Recently director and producer Karan Johar found himself at the receiving end of it when he announced the female lead of his upcoming film Kesari and used the picture of the male lead- Akshay Kumar instead.

Starring Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the film, Johar first shared the look of the film on January 5 where Kumar could be seen wearing a turban. Johar, while sharing the look, had written “Exceptionally excited about #KESARI…the BRAVEST story ever told….we begin our journey today… we seek your love and blessings.” Later on January 10 he announced the female lead of the film but, in the place of Chopra, he had again shared the picture of Kumar donning the turban. Although it was a goof-up for which the producer quickly apologised, but people on social media neither forget nor forgive.

There was a plethora of sarcastic comments as one wrote, “Pretty darn good make up.. can’t recognise her at all,” another wrote, “Pari looks great in beard.”

This was the tweet that started it all.

And this is how people on social media reacted to the photo shared by Johar.

Pari looks great in beard. — Ali (@Bulleya_) January 10, 2018

Here is @akshaykumar ‘s stunning action pic from Ishaqzaade! pic.twitter.com/0sEThUvgAy — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 10, 2018

Leonardo Di Caprio in Titanic pic.twitter.com/yrtnK43nwJ — ankitk (@Kramu56) January 10, 2018

Leonardo Di Caprio in Titanic pic.twitter.com/yrtnK43nwJ — ankitk (@Kramu56) January 10, 2018

Here is a picture of Steve Jobs, CEO of Microsoft pic.twitter.com/i7htzVZOEJ — Masakadzas (@Nesenag) January 10, 2018

It’s not your fault karan, even Arbaaz khan and Roger Federer are as identical as Akshay and Parineeti pic.twitter.com/BtB5N6DcwW — Nationalist Joker (@EkAkeleSbkoPele) January 10, 2018

Although Johar apologised later saying, “Ok guys that was meant to be an image of #KESARI whilst announcing the lead actress of the film! Clearly Twitter is quick to Jump and attack! Apologies!!!!! This is to re announce the wonderfully talented @ParineetiChopra as lead cast of #KESARI”, there was nothing stopping the people on social media from poking some fun.

This was his clarification.

Ok guys that was meant to be an image of #KESARI whilst announcing the lead actress of the film! Clearly Twitter is quick to Jump and attack! Apologies!!!!! This is to re announce the wonderfully talented @ParineetiChopra as lead cast of #KESARI pic.twitter.com/5IXYjjDcgy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 10, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd