Kerala woman’s request to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for finding her a life partner goes viral

Jyothi chose to compile news articles written about her in a PDF and send it to the Facebook CEO, along with her message to help her find a significant other through #FacebookMatrimony. (Source: Jyothi KG/Facebook) Jyothi chose to compile news articles written about her in a PDF and send it to the Facebook CEO, along with her message to help her find a significant other through #FacebookMatrimony. (Source: Jyothi KG/Facebook)

A Kerala woman’s quirky request to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has gone viral in the past few days. The 28-year-old, on the quest of finding a life partner for herself, took to the social media platform with a ‘bio’ of herself, using the hashtag #FacebookMatrimony. Instead of resorting to zeroing in on prospective proposals on matrimonial sites or succumbing to hounding by marriage brokers, Jyothi KG, a resident of Malappuram in Kerala, put up an appeal to Zuckerberg, which has now gone viral, with a whopping 6,000 shares and more in the matter of just a few days.

As her story was widely shared on social media and by media, Jyothi chose to compile them all in a PDF and send it to the Facebook CEO, along with her message to help her find a significant other through #FacebookMatrimony. Here is a rough translation of her post:

“I am not married. If you know of anyone, let me know. I am doing B.Sc in Fashion Designing, I am 28-years-old, I don’t have parents. Caste and religion are no bar. My brother works as an art director in Mumbai and younger sister is studying civil engineering. I am just putting my demand across to my friends on Facebook. Dont post vulgar comments. Facebook Matrimony is Faceboook’s core network and helps one find their significant other. I have shared the news articles that covered my story in a PDF format with Mark Zuckerberg on April 29. But it is not necessary that he sees the message sent by an ordinary woman like me. So, I request friends and parents of friends to reach out to Zuckerberg as a mass petition in the format given below or twrite him a message in their own words on my behalf.

There are so many people struggling. But this (FB Matrimony) will help people to contact each other easily & directly, scrutinise and assure each other with the permission of their parents, before deciding on who to settle with, without going through the torture inflicted by marriage brokers and matrimonial sites and the various caste, religion and astrological barriers they imply.”

Those among you who knows Malayalam, can read Jyothi’s original post here.

“#FacebookMatrimony #FBMatrimony

Hi, Friends…

എന്‍റെ കല്യാണം കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ല ,സുഹൃത്തുക്കളുടെ അറിവില്‍ ഉണ്ടെങ്കില്‍ അറിയിക്കുക. Mobile: 9*********. ഡിമാന്റുകള്‍ ഇല്ല. ജാതിയും ജാതകവും വിഷയമല്ല. എന്‍റെ അച്ഛനും അമ്മയും ജീവിച്ചിരിപ്പില്ല. ഞാന്‍ B.Sc ഫാഷന്‍ ഡിസൈനിംങ് പഠിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. Age 28. സഹോദരന്‍ മുബൈയില്‍ സീനിയര്‍ ആര്‍ട്ട് ഡയറക്ടര്‍ (advertising) ആണ്. അനിയത്തി Civil Engineeringന് പഠിക്കുന്നു. My Address: സുരഭി നിവാസ്, ചീക്കോട്, മലപ്പുറം ജില്ല. എന്‍റെ ആവശ്യം സുഹൃത്തുക്കളോട് അറിയിച്ചതാണ്. അശ്ലീല കമന്റുകള്‍ പാടില്ല, നിയമപ്രകാരം അത് കുറ്റകരമാണ്. #ഫെയ്സ്ബുക്ക്‌മാട്രിമോണി എല്ലാവര്‍ക്കും ഉപകാരപെടട്ടെ.

എല്ലാവരോടും എനിക്ക് ഒരു അപേക്ഷയുണ്ട്. #ഫെയ്സ്ബുക്ക്‌മാട്രിമോണി (#FBMatrimony #FacebookMatrimony) എന്നത് Facebook ന്‍റെ core networkല്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തി വിവാഹം ഉദ്ദേശിക്കുന്നവര്‍ക്ക് ജീവിതപങ്കാളിയെ കണ്ടെത്തുവാനുള്ള ലളിതമായ ഒരു സൗകര്യം പേര്, ജെന്‍ണ്ടര്‍, വയസ്സ്, വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ യോഗ്യത, ജോലി, ഫോണ്‍ നമ്പര്‍, അഡ്രസ്‌, കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങള്‍, മതം (ആവശ്യമുള്ളവര്‍ക്ക്) എന്നിവ രാജ്യം, സംസ്ഥാനം, ജില്ല, പഞ്ചായത്ത് എന്നിങ്ങനെ വേര്‍തിരിച്ച് വളരെ എളുപ്പത്തില്‍ സെര്‍ച്ച്‌ ചെയ്യാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്ന വിധത്തില്‍ സഹായിയ്ക്കണമെന്ന് ഞാന്‍ 29 Apr 2018ന് Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg ന് പത്രങ്ങളില്‍ വന്ന എന്‍റെ വാര്‍ത്ത പിഡിഎഫ് ആക്കി ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തി മെസ്സേജ് അയച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. പക്ഷേ, സാധാരണക്കാരിയായ എന്‍റെ മെസ്സേജ് അദ്ദേഹം ശ്രദ്ധിയ്ക്കണമെന്നില്ല. ഒരു മാസ്സ് പെറ്റീഷന്‍ എന്ന നിലയില്‍ എല്ലാ സുഹൃത്തക്കളില്‍ നിന്നും മാതാപിതാക്കളില്‍ നിന്നും Mark Zuckerburg ന് താഴെക്കൊടുത്ത രീതിയിലോ അല്ലെങ്കില്‍ സ്വന്തമായി തയ്യാറാക്കിയോ എത്രയും പെട്ടന്ന് http://www.facebook.com/zuck എന്ന ഒഫീഷ്യല്‍ പേജില്‍ പോയി മെസ്സേജ് അയക്കണമെന്ന് അപേക്ഷിയ്ക്കുന്നു. സ്ത്രീപുരുഷ ഭേദമന്യേ വിവാഹക്കാര്യത്തില്‍ എന്നെപ്പോലെ പ്രയാസപ്പെടുന്ന എത്രയോ പേരുണ്ട്. ഇതാവുമ്പോള്‍ (#FBMatrimony) നേരിട്ട് കോണ്ടാക്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുവാനും കുടുംബത്തിന്‍റെ അനുവാദത്തോടെ പരിശോധിച്ച് ഉറപ്പ് വരുത്തി അനുയോജ്യനായ പങ്കാളിയെ ലഭിക്കുന്നതിനും വിവാഹ ദല്ലാളന്മാരുടേയും മാട്രിമോണി സൈറ്റുകളുടേയും ചൂഷണത്തില്‍ നിന്നും രക്ഷപ്പെടുന്നതിനും, ജാതിയെന്നും ജാതകമെന്നും മറ്റുമുള്ള വിവേചനങ്ങളില്‍നിന്നും മോചിതരാകുന്നതിന് വഴിയൊരുക്കുമെന്നും കാലാനുസൃത മാറ്റങ്ങളെ ജീവിത സൗകര്യങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് വേണ്ടി ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിന് സഹായകരമാകുന്നും എനിയ്ക്ക് ഉറപ്പുണ്ട്. ഇതെല്ലാം സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ചെയ്ത് തരേണ്ടതാണെങ്കിലും അത്തരം സംവിധാനം ഇപ്പോള്‍ ലഭ്യമല്ലാത്തതിനാല്‍ ഒരു പരിധിവരെ എല്ലാവരും ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന Facebookനെ ആശ്രയിക്കുകയല്ലാതെ നിവൃത്തിയില്ല.

I have sent a message to Mr. Mark Zuckerburg on 29 Apr 2018 as given below:-

Thank you Mr. Mark Zuckerburg and Priscilla Chan. I am Jyothi KG (facebook.com/jyothi.fashiondesigner). I have used #FacebookMatrimony for my marriage purpose and my post is viral now in Kerala, India through leading online media in Malayalam. Before this, my friend Mr. Ranjish Manjeri (facebook.com/ranjishmanjeri) has been introduced #FacebookMatrimony by somenone’s advice and it became viral through media in Kerala and he got married with the help of #FacebookMatrimony. His marriage was on 18 Apr 2018. Mr. Mark please consider my request and give a facility to select grooms and brides with the search option in country, state, district, name, gender, education, age, profession and religion base. #FacebookMatrimony will help gents and ladies to escape from the prison of horoscope, castes, luxury, lavishness etc. #FacebookMatrimony will help us to select one’s life partner easily with family support. #FacebookMatrimony will help us to find our life partner directly and it will end the exploitation by matrimonial sites and brokers. Once again Thanks.

#ഫെയ്‌സ്ബുക്ക്_മാട്രിമോണി”

Before Jyothi, a photographer from Kerala, Ranjish Manjeri, too posted a similar marriage proposal on Facebook, asserting like Jyothi, how caste and religion was no bar. He, reportedly, found his partner in Sarigama, a native of Guruvayur in Kerala through Facebook.

Indanexpress.com has reached out to Jyothi and is awaiting her response.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd