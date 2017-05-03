Did it snow in Kerala?

Hail hit parts of Wayanad on Monday. (Photos from social media) Hail hit parts of Wayanad on Monday. (Photos from social media)

It’s not unnatural, but it is certainly rare. Parts of Wayanad district in Kerala experienced a rare hail storm on Monday with roads soon turning white.

The social media and Whatsapp groups were soon filled with images from the hill district and claims that this had happened never before. While old timers were quick to clarify that hailstorms were quite common across Kerala till the mid-1990s, the scale of this storm has surely left even some of them amused.

In fact, some said, quite rightly so, that the images gave the impression that it was a snow storm and not a hail storm. The hail storm lasted close to an hour and left standing crop damaged in some parts of the mostly agrarian district. The area around Suthan Bathery was the worst hit.

Incidentally, Kerala is in the grip of one of its worst summers in recent history with record temperatures being recorded across the state.

