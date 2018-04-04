Kerala professor slammed for saying ‘women who wear jeans give birth to transgender children’

Dr Rajith Kumar had made these remarks while speaking at a gathering on social awareness in Kasargod, Kerala. (Source: DR. Rajith Kumar/YouTube) Dr Rajith Kumar had made these remarks while speaking at a gathering on social awareness in Kasargod, Kerala. (Source: DR. Rajith Kumar/YouTube)

Adding to an increasing list of bizarre effects of wearing jeans, a professor in Kerala recently said that women who wear jeans give birth to transgender children. Dr Rajith Kumar, a Botany professor, also said that rebellious parents conceive autistic children. He made these remarks while speaking at a gathering on social awareness in Kasaragod, Kerala. “Women who wear jeans and shirts and dress like men, give birth to children called transgender. There are over six lakh transgenders in Kerala,” he said, while addressing the gathering. He also added that only those couples give birth to “good children” who “live their lives as men and women.” He added that children of parents who are not of good character turn out to be “autistic and suffer from cerebral palsy.”

According to media reports, this is not the first time that the professor’s remarks have created an outrage. Earlier, he had made disparaging remarks against girl students while addressing them at a women’s college in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, following which a student had booed him and walked out in protest.

If you understand Malayalam, you can watch his speech here.

This comes just after a professor in Kerala’s Farook College, Jouhar Munavvir, had allegedly likened Muslim girl students’ chests to sliced watermelons on display. And much like last time, people on social media have refused to stay quiet. Kumar has come under heavy criticism for his regressive comments and people are not mincing words while calling him for out for it. While one wrote, “Kerala Professor Says “Transgender Kids Are Born To Women Who Wear Jeans” I think, this ‘professor’ needs more of an education that any student,” another wrote, “How do people even come up with such low thoughts?”

Here are some of the tweets.

Although we (Kerala) have one of the highest rate of literacy, we do have our fair share of fools and some of them are college professors and why are the women always targeted ? — Abdulla Kunhi (@AbdullaAKonline) April 4, 2018

The funny thing is many will come in support of these idiots in a literate state like Kerala as was seen in the farooq college professors remark — Bharath S Nayanar (@bharathsnayanar) April 4, 2018

How do people even come up with such low thoughts? http://t.co/A5cf88OLDF — Aarti Nagpal (@aartiennagpal) April 4, 2018

Kerala Professor Says “Transgender Kids Are Born To Women Who Wear Jeans”

I think, this ‘professor’ needs more of an education that any student does.http://t.co/uPO7AFxX5b — Adrija Dey (@adrijadey) April 4, 2018

Ha…Ha..Ha…Looks like all Crazy settledown in Kerala…#watermelonBrest#TransgendersChid

Kerala professor says women who wear jeans give birth to transgenders and autistic children http://t.co/ukgHrISmgo via @indiatoday — India 1st (@devasismohanty) April 4, 2018

“Women who wear jeans give birth to transgenders…” Can you believe this statement is by a professor?

World is spoiled by such empty-headed people. RIP intellect!#Kerala #Professor — Leena (@leenachitwan) April 4, 2018

