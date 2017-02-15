WATCH: This video showing Kerala police ‘beating up’ a man faces social media backlash

This video showing police apparently beating up a Malayalam writer is being strongly condemned on social media. (Source: Facebook/ K Muraleedharan) This video showing police apparently beating up a Malayalam writer is being strongly condemned on social media. (Source: Facebook/ K Muraleedharan)

After the Supreme Court issued the order for National Anthem to be played before movies in theatres, countless debates about force-feeding nationalism has been taking place. Many questioned how this move would help instilling patriotism and even ended up getting detained by the police for doing so. Kamal C Chavara aka Kamalsy Prana, a Malayalam writer and theatre activist, was charged with sedition and taken into custody for his Facebook post “mocking” the National Anthem, after BJP’s youth wing Yuva Morcha filed a complaint in December 2016. But now, it’s a video that shows the Thiruvanthapuram police apparently beating up a man – that many say is Kamal – that’s making news.

ALSO READ | Malayalam writer Kamal C Chavara taken into custody for ‘insulting’ national anthem

K Muraleedharan, a Kerala MLA, shared a video that shows the police in Kerala’s capital beating up a man whom he claims is Kamal. The video has garnered strong reactions from people who are calling them out for their act. Muraleedharan has captioned the video calling the police’s act as that of slaughter. He further wrote that the government should refrain from passing orders that restricts people from talking or exercising their rights.

ALSO READ | ISRO sets record after launching 104 satellites and Twitterati loses its calm

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the reactions condemning the act the post garnered, with the translations after each comment.

Translation: “Terror spread by the leaders”.

Translation: “Why is the police practising this ‘law of the wild’? Who are they trying to please?”

Others also said the video was the result of Kamal’s “cheap performance” to gain publicity.

Translation: “Why can’t he create a ruckus in the police station? This can be called his cheap performance to get to be in news.”

Amid all the shouting voices in the video, somebody can be heard faintly claiming that the man is under the influence of alcohol. While indianexpress.com could not independently verify that he man getting beaten up is Kamal, there are mentions of his name that can be faintly heard.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd